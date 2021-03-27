Mi 11 Ultra has been allegedly spotted in a Geekbench listing that offers a glimpse at some of the purported phone's key specifications. The phone will be a top-of-the line offering in the Mi 11 series that currently only includes the vanilla Mi 11. Xiaomi will launch Mi 11 Ultra, alongside Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite on March 29. The alleged Geekbench listing of Mi 11 Ultra shows a Xiaomi phone with model number M2102K1C, powered by what is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

A Xiaomi phone with model number M2102K1C has been spotted on Geekbench website and is believed to be Mi 11 Ultra. It has been listed with Android 11, the Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 12GB of RAM. This could be the top RAM variant of Mi 11 Ultra. The phone scored 1,132 in single-core and 3,488 in multi-core tests.

Recently, Xiaomi Senior Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson Daniel D shared on Twitter that Mi 11 Ultra will pack a Silicon-Oxygen Anode battery that is similar to what is present in electric vehicles. This allows the phone to be charged faster and while Daniel did not mention the charging speed, it is expected to support 67W wired charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. Mi 11 Ultra may pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications (expected)

Mi 11 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The speakers are expected to be tuned by Harman Kardo. The smartphone could have IP68 dust and water resistance. In terms of optics, the phone has been tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and another 48-megapixel sensor with a periscopic telephoto lens with 120x zoom capability. At the front, there could be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Xiaomi has previously announced it will launch Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro on March 29. It is also expected to launch Mi 11 Lite alongside the two phones. A recent report suggested that the company could also unveil a Mi Mix series phone on the same date.

