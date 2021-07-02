Mi 11 Ultra sale in India is still not live, but Xiaomi has now announced that the flagship phone would be available in limited quantity for customers purchasing a dedicated gift card and for the ones participating in an online contest. The smartphone was launched in the country in April and was promised to go on sale shortly thereafter. However, the Chinese company postponed the sale of Mi 11 Ultra last month by citing supply and production constraints due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Mi 11 Ultra sale in India: Details

Xiaomi has announced that customers will get a “guaranteed access” to the limited-quantity sale of Mi 11 Ultra by purchasing an “ultra gift card” at Rs. 1,999. Customers purchasing the gift card will also get two free screen replacements worth Rs. 4,099, an Ultra merchandise Superfan box, Times Prime annual membership worth Rs. 999, and an additional Mi 11 Ultra F-Code for sharing.

Customers who were looking to buy Mi 11 Ultra need to log in with their account on the Mi.com site and purchase the ultra gift card. The card is notably available for both Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour variants of Mi 11 Ultra. This means that you need to choose which colour you want at the time of purchasing the card. The gift card will itself also be available in limited quantity and will be given on a “first come, first serve” basis.

Once the gift card is purchased, customers will get access to the limited quantity sale, which may not last for days. The company will reflect an Ultra F-Code under the account section of the customers purchasing the gift card on the sale day. The F-Code will be applicable for up to 24 hours.

It is important to point out Xiaomi has not yet provided any details on how many units it will make available during the limited-quantity sale. The phone will also be shipped on a later date after the purchase that is yet to be publicly revealed.

The gift card that is meant for purchasing Mi 11 Ultra cannot be redeemed for cash or online transfer, though customers can use it for purchasing any other items available on the Mi.com site or Mi Store app.

In addition to the purchases limited through the dedicated gift card, Xiaomi has kicked off its contest that involves three challenges in which customers can participate via social media. The first challenge is already live, and it requires customers to use certain hashtags and tag the Xiaomi's @xiaomiindia account on social media for participation. However, the company will not give a chance to all participants to purchase Mi 11 Ultra straight away. It has instead promised to pick a few random participants for the sale.

Xiaomi seems to have plans to create some additional hype for Mi 11 Ultra by using the two different ways for its sale instead of hosting a simple, limited-quantity sale that it often does for its budget and mid-range phones. However, considering the price of the smartphone that stands at Rs. 69,990, it is unclear how many users would be willing to go through the complex mechanism.