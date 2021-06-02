Technology News
Xiaomi says Mi 11 Ultra shipments delay is “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 June 2021 18:54 IST
Mi 11 Ultra was announced in India alongside the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro phones in April

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 69,990
  • The phone features a 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple rear camera setup

Mi 11 Ultra shipments have been delayed in India, Xiaomi has announced. This means that there is no nearby first sale date for the flagship phone that was announced in the Indian market over a month ago. Mi 11 Ultra was announced in India in April alongside Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. Back then the company had said that a sale date will be announced soon, but that hasn't happened yet. Now, Xiaomi says that they will only be able to share details of a sale date when the “situation improves.”

Xiaomi on Wednesday tweeted about the delay of Mi 11 Ultra sale in India. The shared letter reads, “We understand that many of you are keen to buy this ultra-premium flagship smartphone. However, due to circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform you that there will be a delay in shipments of Mi 11 Ultra.” The company says that it is trying hard to bring it into the India market as soon as possible and will only be able to offer an exact sale date once the “current situation improves soon.” Xiaomi could be facing supply and production difficulties due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns imposed across the country.

In India, Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB storage model. It has been launched in Black and White colour options. Key specifications include a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E4 AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate and a secondary display on the back which is 1.1-inch in size. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that has up to 120x digital zoom. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Mi 11 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired and wireless charging, along with 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options on Mi 11 Ultra include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is an IR Blaster and in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Striking display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Competent cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Top-heavy design is not for everyone
  • Inconsistent fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Further reading: Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra Specifications, Mi 11 Ultra Price in India, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
