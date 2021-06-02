Mi 11 Ultra shipments have been delayed in India, Xiaomi has announced. This means that there is no nearby first sale date for the flagship phone that was announced in the Indian market over a month ago. Mi 11 Ultra was announced in India in April alongside Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. Back then the company had said that a sale date will be announced soon, but that hasn't happened yet. Now, Xiaomi says that they will only be able to share details of a sale date when the “situation improves.”

Xiaomi on Wednesday tweeted about the delay of Mi 11 Ultra sale in India. The shared letter reads, “We understand that many of you are keen to buy this ultra-premium flagship smartphone. However, due to circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform you that there will be a delay in shipments of Mi 11 Ultra.” The company says that it is trying hard to bring it into the India market as soon as possible and will only be able to offer an exact sale date once the “current situation improves soon.” Xiaomi could be facing supply and production difficulties due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns imposed across the country.

In India, Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB storage model. It has been launched in Black and White colour options. Key specifications include a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E4 AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate and a secondary display on the back which is 1.1-inch in size. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that has up to 120x digital zoom. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Mi 11 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired and wireless charging, along with 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options on Mi 11 Ultra include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is an IR Blaster and in-display fingerprint sensor as well.