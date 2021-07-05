Mi 11 Ultra limited quantity sale will start on July 7 at 12pm (noon), Global VP of Xiaomi Manu Kumar Jain has announced on Twitter. The phone was launched in India in April, but due to “circumstances beyond our [Xiaomi's] control” there was a delay in shipments of the phone a sale date was not announced. Last week, Xiaomi announced it will be hosting a limited quantity sale in India for the Mi 11 Ultra and now the date has been made official.

Mi 11 Ultra sale, price in India

Mi 11 Ultra will be available for purchase in India starting 12pm (noon) on July 7 but in limited quantity, as per the tweet by Jain. Those interested in purchasing the flagship offering will have to register or log in with their Mi Id on Mi.com and purchase an “ultra gift card” worth Rs. 1,999, which will give them guaranteed access to the sale. This gift card can be redeemed at the time of purchasing the Mi 11 Ultra. On the day of the sale, those who purchased the “ultra gift card” will get an “ultra F-code” which they can use to access the limited quantity sale.

Another way to get access to the sale is through the company's “ultra challenge”, which includes three challenges the customers can participate in via social media. The company also has an SBI Credit card offer that brings a Rs. 5,000 instant discount on the phone.

Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colours.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

Mi 11 Ultra runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and features a 6.81-inch display WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,700 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. There is also a 1.1-inch secondary display on the back that has a 126x294 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Ultra packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.95 lens with OIS, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a 128-degree field of view (FoV), and a 48-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens that has up to 120x digital zoom. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.3 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

Connectivity options on the Mi 11 Ultra include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onbaord include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, barometer, grip sensor, color temperature sensor, flicker sensor, and multi-point laser focus sensor. There is an IR Blaster and in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The Mi 11 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W wired and wireless charging, along with 10W reverse wireless charging. It has an IP68-certified build. The phone measures 164.3x74.6x8.38mm and weighs 234 grams.