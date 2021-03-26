Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi 11 Ultra to Pack Silicon Oxygen Anode Battery, Mi Mix Smartphone Launch Set for March 29

Mi 11 Ultra to Pack Silicon-Oxygen Anode Battery, Mi Mix Smartphone Launch Set for March 29

Xiaomi has also teased the launch of a new chip on March 29.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 March 2021 19:06 IST
Mi 11 Ultra to Pack Silicon-Oxygen Anode Battery, Mi Mix Smartphone Launch Set for March 29

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The new Xiaomi chip may debut with the upcoming Mi Mix

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Ultra is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The new Xiaomi chip could be an image signal processor
  • Mi Mix smartphone was allegedly spotted on TENAA

Mi 11 Ultra smartphone will pack a Silicon-Oxygen Anode battery, a top Xiaomi executive shared on Friday. As per Daniel D, Xiaomi Senior Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson, this battery technology will allow for faster charging while keeping the size thinner than traditional smartphone batteries. In another development, Xiaomi has teased that it will launch a new chip, that could debut in an upcoming Mi Mix smartphone. This Mi Mix smartphone is scheduled to launch alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro on March 29.

Highlighting the “core benefits” of a the Silicon-Oxygen Anode in a tweet, Daniel says that the Silicon-Oxygen Anode is similar to the batteries found in electric vehicles. As per the executive, these batteries use nano-scale silicon materials on the negative electrode in place of graphite, theoretically increasing its capacity and charging speed. Mi 11 Ultra will reportedly feature a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to support 67W wired charging, 67W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

Meanwhile, a Weibo post by Xiaomi says that it will introduce a new chip, without giving an explanation about its usage. As per a report by GSMArena, it could be a hint to the company's Surge S1 SoC that was announced in 2017. Later, Xiaomi reportedly shelved its plans of bringing the SoC. It could be possible that the company may bring Surge S2 SoC this time around.

Additionally, Xiaomi also confirmed through a Weibo post that it will launch Mi Mix smartphone along with the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro in China. This Mi Mix device is touted to feature a new liquid lens technology, whose working has been explained in a Weibo post by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun.

This smartphone has allegedly been spotted on TENAA with model number M2011J18C, and could be available in 12GB + 512GB as well as 16GB + 512GB storage configurations. Citing sources, MyFixGuide reports that the purported chip could be an ISP (Image Signal Processor) and may debut in the Mi Mix handset.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra Specifications, Mi Mix, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Mi 10i Becomes India’s Top 5G Phone in Terms of Shipments, Xiaomi Claims

Related Stories

Mi 11 Ultra to Pack Silicon-Oxygen Anode Battery, Mi Mix Smartphone Launch Set for March 29
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  2. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Auctioned: See It Here
  3. Moto G100, Moto G50 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Gets DisplayMate A+ Rating, Sets 13 Performance Records
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Lite Launched as Rebadged Oppo F19 Pro
  8. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  9. Xiaomi Said to Plan Electric Vehicle Production Using Great Wall’s Factory
  10. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra to Pack Silicon-Oxygen Anode Battery, Mi Mix Smartphone Launch Set for March 29
  2. Mi 10i Becomes India’s Top 5G Phone in Terms of Shipments, Xiaomi Claims
  3. Facebook Rolls Out Holi-Themed Avatar Stickers to Celebrate Festival of Colours: How to Use
  4. Snapchat Remix Feature Confirmed to Be in Testing, Will Rival TikTok Duets
  5. Halo Infinite Developers 343 Industries Destroyed a Piano to Record Game Sounds: See Video
  6. Oppo A74 4G Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, Leaked Poster
  7. Amazfit T-Rex Pro With 18-Day Battery Life, Auto Workout Recognition Feature Launched in India
  8. Redmi K40 Series Gets A+ DisplayMate Rating Due to Uniformly Consistent Display Performance
  9. Boat Airdopes 621 TWS Earphones With Up to 150-Hour Battery, IPX7 Rating Launched in India
  10. Asus AiO V241 All-in-One Desktop PC With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Full-HD Display Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com