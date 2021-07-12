Mi 11 Ultra will go on open sale in India on July 15 at 12pm (noon) via Xiaomi's website and Amazon. The flagship smartphone from Xiaomi was launched in April and has been on sale a couple of times since then. A dedicated microsite on Amazon mentions that the Mi 11 Ultra will be available on the mentioned date and time on the e-commerce website and on Xiaomi's website. The flagship smartphone earlier went on a special sale on July 7 for which people had to first buy an "ultra gift card" worth Rs. 1,999.

Mi 11 Ultra sale, price in India

The Mi 11 Ultra (Review) will be made available to purchase via Xiaomi's website and Amazon. The flagship Xiaomi smartphone is priced at Rs. 69,999 for its sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.

Xiaomi's website along with the Amazon listing for the Mi 11 Ultra mentions that SBI Bank credit card users will be able to avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. Xiaomi's website also mentions that it will ship Mi 11 Ultra merchandise from July 15, but that will be limited to the Superfan Limited Quantity sale customers.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

Launched in April, the Mi 11 Ultra runs MIUI 12, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.81-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also sports a 1.1-inch (126x294 pixels) secondary display at the back. Next to the secondary display is the triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel primary sensor placed in a hole-punch cutout.

Under the hood, the 5G phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh in the Mi 11 Ultra with support for 67W wired fast charging and wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.