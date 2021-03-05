Technology News
loading

Mi 11 Ultra Launch Appears Imminent as It Allegedly Receives Certification in Indonesia

Mi 11 Ultra is reported to have received certification in Indonesia with model number M2102K1G.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 March 2021 18:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 11 Ultra Launch Appears Imminent as It Allegedly Receives Certification in Indonesia

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Tech Buff PH

Mi 11 Ultra allegedly appeared in a hands-on video last month

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Ultra purported certification suggests global launch
  • The phone could debut as the top-end model in the Mi 11 series
  • Mi 11 Ultra may come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC

Mi 11 Ultra has purportedly received certification in Indonesia ahead of its official announcement. The new development comes just weeks after the rumoured Xiaomi phone allegedly appeared in a hands-on video. It is expected to debut as the top-end model in the company's Mi 11 series that was introduced in late December. Mi 11 Ultra is speculated to go on sale in global markets — unlike the Mi 10 Ultra that debuted last year and was limited to the Chinese market.

As reported by Pricebaba, Mi 11 Ultra has received certification in Indonesia with model number M2102K1G. The surfaced model number is identical to the one seen in the hands-on video emerging last month. Also, the alphabet “G” in the model number suggests that the phone is associated with a global version. This particularly suggests that the phone will not be limited to China and will be available globally.

The purported certification, however, doesn't provide any further details about Mi 11 Ultra. But nonetheless, the hands-on video suggested that the phone could feature a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is also likely to retain Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that debuted on Mi 11. Further, Mi 11 Ultra could come with 67W fast wireless and wired charging as well as support 10W reverse charging. The phone is also rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery. It could also feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection — just like Mi 11.

A tipster also recently suggested that Mi 11 Ultra would come with a 50-megapixel primary camera. It could be paired with a 48-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel sensor with a periscopic telephoto lens on top.

Xiaomi has not yet revealed any details about Mi 11 Ultra. It is, thus, safe to consider this information with a pinch of salt.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WandaVision Episode 9: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

Related Stories

Mi 11 Ultra Launch Appears Imminent as It Allegedly Receives Certification in Indonesia
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  2. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. WandaVision Episode 9 Recap: The Scarlet Witch Rises
  5. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date, Platforms Announced
  7. Vivo X60 Series India Launch Confirmed for March
  8. OnePlus 9E Spotted on Spigen Site Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  10. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 5G Launch Imminent as Support Pages Go Live; Official Renders Revealed
  2. Motorola Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 India Launch Date Set for March 9
  3. iPad, MacBook Models May Sport OLED Display in 2022: Report
  4. Mi 11 Ultra Launch Appears Imminent as It Allegedly Receives Certification in Indonesia
  5. Indian Wearable Market Grew 144.3 Percent YoY in 2020, With Earwear Taking 83.6 Percent Market Share: IDC
  6. Poco X3 Pro Specifications Surface Online, May Launch This Month Alongside Poco F3
  7. Thousands of Android, iOS Apps Expose User Data Due to Cloud Misconfigurations: Zimperium
  8. Google Photos for Web Reportedly Getting Explore Tab That Categorises Pictures, Favourites Option in Library
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Surface on Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung, Mastercard Announce Biometric Card With Fingerprint Scanner for Secure Transactions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com