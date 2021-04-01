Technology News
Mi 11 Ultra India Launch Set for April 23, Xiaomi Reveals

Mi 11 Ultra events page has been published in India with the ‘Notify Me’ button now live.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 April 2021 14:17 IST
Mi 11 Ultra India Launch Set for April 23, Xiaomi Reveals

Mi 11 Ultra has a small secondary touch display at the back

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Ultra triple rear cameras support 120x digital zoom
  • The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Mi 11 Ultra was launched in China just a few days ago

Mi 11 Ultra's India launch date has been confirmed just days after its official unveiling in China. Xiaomi India says that the Mi 11 Ultra will launch on April 23. A dedicated page has been published teasing key features of the phone running up to the launch, and the Notify Me button is also live for gauging interest. The Mi 11 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup that offers 120x digital zoom and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Apart from the curved-edges E4 AMOLED display up front, it has a secondary touch display at the back that shows the time and other details.

Mi 11 Ultra India launch details, expected price

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 11 Ultra ‘Superphone' will launch in the Indian market on April 23. The company has sent ‘save the date' emails to the media and has even made live a dedicated event page on its website ahead of the launch. A ‘Notify Me' button is also present, letting users register their interest for the Mi 11 Ultra.

In China, the Mi 11 Ultra has launched in three configurations – 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 66,400), CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 72,000), and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 77,500) respectively. The phone comes in Black and White colour options, along with a White Ceramic Special Edition (only for 12GB + 512GB model). In the Indian market, the Mi 11 Ultra should be priced in the same range.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Mi 11 Ultra runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, featuring a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ (3,200× 1,440 pixels) E4 AMOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a 1.1-inch (126x294 pixels) AMOLED secondary touch display on the back. This display can be used for taking selfies, see notification alerts, battery info, time, and weather details. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Mi 11 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary wide-angle sensor accompanied by two 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle and tele-macro camera sensors. The tele-macro lens supports 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. The Mi 11 Ultra supports 8K video recording at 24fps with all three sensors. The phone has a 20-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 lens.

There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the Mi 11 Ultra with 67W wired as well as wireless fast charging support, along with 10W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It measures 164.3x74.6X8.8mm and weighs 225 grams. The phone also comes with Harman Kardon stereo speakers, is IP68 certified, and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

