Technology News
loading

Mi 11 Ultra Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

Mi 11 Ultra has received an overall camera ranking of 143 points on the DxoMark benchmarks.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 March 2021 19:26 IST
Mi 11 Ultra Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Mi 11 Ultra was launched globally and in China with a massive camera system on Monday

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Ultra has received four add points over Huawei Mate 40 Pro+
  • The Xiaomi phone comes with a large, 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • Mi 11 Ultra has pleased DxOMark reviewers with its zoom capabilities

Mi 11 Ultra, the newest premium model by Xiaomi that was launched on Monday, has surpassed the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ and become the latest number one smartphone on the DxOMark camera rankings. The Mi-series offering carries a “pro-grade” camera setup at the back that includes a massive, 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN2 sensor. DxOMark said that the flagship camera sensor is close to the traditional 1-inch sensor available on Sony's RX cameras. The Mi 11 Ultra has also achieved 100 points particularly in the zoom test. It's significantly higher than the 68 points received by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the 76 points by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Although benchmark website DxOMark is yet to bring out its detailed Mi 11 Ultra camera review, it has shared some scores highlighting the image-taking and video-recording performance of the new smartphone. The Mi 11 Ultra has received an overall camera ranking of 143 on the DxOMark benchmarks. This is higher than the 139 points received by the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+, which led the list of top camera smartphones by DxOMark up until now.

In terms of different results, the Mi 11 Ultra got 148 scores for its still photography, 100 for zoom, and 117 for video. The phone seems to preserve texture in still photos quite significantly over the competition. Some comparison shots have also been provided by the DxOMark team to give a glimpse at the onboard advancements.

The Mi 11 Ultra has also appealed to DxOMark reviewers with its 5x optical zoom-supporting periscope lens that also supports 120x digital zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. The phone received 131 points particularly for its telephoto capabilities.

DxOMark has also noted the video recording part of the Mi 11 Ultra has got 105 points for colours and 103 points for exposure. Its 117 points for video recording performance beats the next closest competitors, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+, which were awarded 116 and 115 points by DxOMark, respectively.

xiaomi mi 11 ultra dxomark camera ratings image Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11 Ultra camera scores appeared just hours after its official launch
Photo Credit: DxOMark

 

The Mi 11 Ultra has the ability to switch between 60fps and 30fps frame rates in 4K to provide appropriate video quality results. There is also an all-new HDR mode implementation to attract mobile photographers.

Xiaomi has brought the Mi 11 Ultra to both China and global markets with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone features a 2K WQHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It also includes a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED display at the back — letting users to easily capture selfies and make video calls using the secondary display.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi, Mi, DxOMark
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Kingston NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD Launched: Here's What You Need to Know

Related Stories

Mi 11 Ultra Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses Huawei Mate 40 Pro+
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
  2. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  4. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  5. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting March 2021 Security Patch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Launch in India on March 30
  8. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  9. Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, Mi AX9000 Router, Wireless Chargers Launched
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses Huawei Mate 40 Pro+
  2. Kingston NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD Launched: Here's What You Need to Know
  3. Asus ZenBook 13 OLED, Asus VivoBook Models With Latest AMD Ryzen 5000-Series CPUs Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro Buyers to Get 6TB Cloud Storage on OnePlus Red Cable Life Subscription
  5. Russia Says Hope Won’t Have to Ban Western Tech Giants After Recent Tussle With Twitter
  6. MobiKwik Denies Alleged Data Leak of Millions of Users on Dark Web
  7. Xiaomi to Invest $10 Billion in New Electric Vehicle Unit Over 10 Years
  8. Oppo A54 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s Getting Android 11-Based One UI Update: Reports
  10. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com