Mi 11 Ultra is all set to launch in India on April 23. It debuted in China last month and the biggest talking point is its always-on secondary display on the back. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery wired as well as wireless fast charging support. The phone has a triple camera setup on the back with 120x digital zoom support and features a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Amazon has now confirmed that Mi 11 Ultra will be available on the e-commerce site after launch for Indian buyers.

Mi 11 Ultra price in India (expected), availability

Amazon India has published a dedicated page ahead of the launch of Mi 11 Ultra in the country. The e-commerce site is taking registrations of interest as of now with the ‘Notify Me' button. This confirms that the phone will go on sale on the e-commerce site after its official launch in the Indian market on April 23.

As per a recent leak, the Mi 11 Ultra may be priced at over Rs. 70,000 in India. If true, this will be the most expensive price tag that Xiaomi has put on a smartphone since its arrival in the country back in July 2014.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

Unveiled in China, Mi 11 Ultra comes with flagship-grade specifications. The phone features a primary 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED quad-curved primary display, and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display at the back to easily capture selfies with the rear cameras. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup with the 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 primary sensor. Mi 11 Ultra is the top-ranked camera phone on DxOMark with an overall score of 143, beating Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ that has 139 points. There are features such as 5G support, 67W wired and wireless fast charging, and an IP68-certified build on Mi 11 Ultra.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.