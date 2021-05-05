Technology News
loading

Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger to Launch in India Soon: Report

Xiaomi is said to have no plans to bundle the 67W fast charger with Mi 11 Ultra though.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 May 2021 17:51 IST
Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger to Launch in India Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Mi 11 Ultra is claimed to fully charge in 36 minutes using 67W fast charging

Highlights
  • Xiaomi is said to launch a 67W fast charger in India soon
  • Mi 11 Ultra comes bundled with a 55W charger in the country
  • Availability and pricing of the new charger are yet to be revealed

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 11 Ultra 67W fast charger in India as a separate accessory soon, according to a report. The flagship smartphone debuted in the country late last month. But instead of bundling the 67W fast charger that is available in the retail box of the Mi 11 Ultra globally, the company announced that it would bundle a 55W adapter in India due to certification constraints. The bundled charger charges the phone from zero to 99 percent in an hour. This is significantly slower than the 36-minute charging time that the 67W charger is claimed to deliver.

MySmartPrice reports that Xiaomi has confirmed the availability of the 67W fast charger in India. However, instead of bundling the new charger with the Mi 11 Ultra, the company is said to sell it separately. This is unlike the global unit of the Mi 11 Ultra that comes bundled with the 67W charger. It means that the smartphone in India would continue to have the 55W charger in its retail box.

The availability and pricing details of the 67W fast charger are yet to be revealed by Xiaomi. The Mi 11 Ultra also supports 67W wireless charging. However, there is no official word on whether the phone could get a compatible wireless charger in the country sometime in the near future.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra in the Indian market last month. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the lone 12GB RAM +256GB storage variant. It comes in Cosmic Black and Cosmic White colour options.

The Mi 11 Ultra availability in India is yet to be announced. However, the phone was initially listed on Amazon — alongside the company's Mi.com website.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Striking display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Competent cameras
  • All-day battery life
  • Competitive pricing
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Top-heavy design is not for everyone
  • Inconsistent fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Set to Re-Enter Earth’s Atmosphere

Related Stories

Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger to Launch in India Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  4. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  5. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display Launched
  6. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  7. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  8. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  9. Oppo A54 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched
  10. These Images of Giza From Space Are a Must See
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Pulls, Re-Releases Safari 14.1 to Fix Security Issues and Browsing Bugs the Update Introduced
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Support Websites Go Live; Design and Specifications Tipped
  3. Microsoft Counterfit Tool for Testing Security of AI Systems Released as Open-Source Project
  4. 100-Million-Year-Old Sauropod Dinosaur Bones Discovered in Meghalaya: Researchers
  5. Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger to Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Set to Re-Enter Earth’s Atmosphere
  7. Xiaomi Said to Be Working on 3 High-End Android Tablets, Specifications Leaked
  8. Google Chrome Embraces Exploit Protection Feature Available on Windows 10
  9. Sony May Have Discontinued Its A-Mount DSLR Cameras, E-Commerce Listing Suggests
  10. Sea Level Rise From Antarctic Melt 30 percent Higher Than Previously Anticipated
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com