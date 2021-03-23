Technology News
Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra Launch on March 29 Confirmed by Xiaomi

Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 11 smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 March 2021 13:32 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Mi 11 Ultra is tipped to come with IP68 dust and water resistance rating

  • Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro are tipped to feature 120x zoom
  • Both phones may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Mi 11 Ultra may sport a 50-megapixel primary camera

Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra will be launched in China on Monday, March 29 at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST), the company announced. Xiaomi first teased a ‘Mega Launch' event for March 29 via Twitter, and later confirmed that it will unveil these two smartphones at the event via a poster on Weibo. Both the phones have been in the news a lot lately. Rumours also suggest the existence of a Mi 11 Lite variant, but Xiaomi has not said anything about launching a third model at the event. The Chinese company launched the Mi 11 smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a hole-punch design, and a 2K display in China in December last year and globally on February 8.

As per a post on Weibo, the company will be launching the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro on March 29 in China at an event scheduled for 7:30pm CST (5pm IST). It will be an online event, and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's social media channels, including Facebook and YouTube. Xiaomi had earlier teased the launch event through a tweet before confirming what it was planning to unveil.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications (expected)

Mi 11 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone recently received certification in Indonesia, and also allegedly appeared in a hands-on video. It is expected to debut as the top-end model in the company's Mi 11 series. And is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that also powers the Mi 11.

The Mi 11 Ultra is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 67W wired charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. Its speakers are said to be tuned by Harman Kardon. It may come with IP68 dust and water resistance, and could also feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

About the camera setup, the Mi 11 Ultra has been tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera. It could be paired with a 48-megapixel wide-angle shooter and another 48-megapixel sensor with a periscopic telephoto lens. As seen in the leaked hands-on video, the camera module on the Black model carries the text ‘120X, 12-120mm, 1:1.95-4.1', suggesting 120x zoom capability. At the front, there could be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Mi 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The Mi 11 Pro has also been tipped to support 120x zoom with a periscope lens on the back. An image was shared by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, which showed the phone with a quad rear camera setup and 120x branding below the periscope lens. The Mi 11 Pro has otherwise been tipped to have specifications similar to the Mi 11.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Display 6.81-inch
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
