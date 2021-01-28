Technology News
Mi 11 Pro Tipped Again to Support 120x Zoom, Unofficial Render Shows Rear Camera Setup

Mi 11 Pro was expected to be launched alongside the Mi 11 in December 2020, but that did not happen.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 January 2021 14:18 IST
Mi 11 Pro Tipped Again to Support 120x Zoom, Unofficial Render Shows Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Five three seven back and forth

Mi 11 Pro may have a rectangular rear camera module

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Pro is expected to launch next month
  • Mi 11 Pro may come with 10x optical zoom
  • The phone is said to feature a quad rear camera setup

Mi 11 Pro has been tipped, once again, to sport 120x zoom with one of its four rear cameras. The phone is meant to be an upgraded variant of the Mi 11 that launched in December 2020. At the time, the Mi 11 Pro was nowhere to be seen, but it is now expected to be unveiled in February this year. Additionally, another tipster shared a concept render of what could be the Mi 11 Pro. The phone seems to have the same design as the Mi 11, only with a bigger rear camera module.

The Mi 11 Pro is expected to launch in February and has been once again tipped to support 120x zoom with its periscope lens on the back. The image was shared by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo and it shows the phone may come with a quad rear camera setup with the 120x branding below what seems to be a periscope lens. A report by GSMArena says that the 120x zoom will be digital and optical combined where the optical zoom would be 10x.

The 120x zoom support for the Mi 11 Pro has been tipped multiple times in the past as well, including through a leaked poster and later by a known tipster on Weibo. The rear camera setup is expected to include a 108-megapixel sensor as seen in the Mi 11, a 50-megapixel primary sensor — that might actually be a 200-megapixel sensor with 4:1 pixel binning — a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Furthermore, a render of the Mi 11 Pro has been shared on Twitter by tipster Ben Geskin, which he says is based on the leaks. It shows the front and rear design of the phone. This render, however, seems a bit different from the leaked posters, specifically in terms of the rear camera module. While the leaked poster shows a rectangular camera module, this render shows a more rounded module with the four cameras aligned in a grid.

As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on the Mi 11 Pro and there is no declared launch date for the phone as of yet.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google, More Big Tech Firms Face Challenge From Australian Regulator Over Advertising Dominance
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A MIUI 12 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Xiaomi Confirms

