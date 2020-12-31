Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi 11 Pro Launch Tipped for February, May Come With ‘Same’ Display Specifications as Mi 11

Mi 11 Pro Launch Tipped for February, May Come With ‘Same’ Display Specifications as Mi 11

Xiaomi is expected to sell Mi 11 exclusively until the Spring Festival in China in February, though Mi 11 Pro may debut soon thereafter.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 December 2020 12:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 11 Pro Launch Tipped for February, May Come With ‘Same’ Display Specifications as Mi 11

Mi 11 debuted as Xiaomi’s new flagship phone earlier this week

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Pro launch details have been tipped via Weibo
  • The phone may come with the 2K display that was featured on Mi 11
  • Mi 11 Pro is expected to have some upgrades over the new Mi phone

Mi 11 Pro is still in development and will come with the same display as the vanilla Mi 11, according to a tipster. Xiaomi was anticipated to bring the new Pro variant alongside Mi 11. However, the company launched the regular Mi 11 as its next flagship at an event earlier this week and didn't provide any official word on Mi 11 Pro. It is being speculated that Mi 11 Pro could arrive sometime after the Spring Festival in China, that is taking place on February 12.

As reported by Android Authority, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a comment on a Weibo post that the regular Mi 11 will be the only flagship model by Xiaomi until the Spring Festival. Mi 11 Pro is expected to debut soon thereafter, though.

Mi 11 Pro may also have “exactly the same” display specifications as the Mi 11, as per the tipster. This means that the new model could also come with a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness and 515ppi of pixel density. Some references, particularly around the display of Mi 11 Pro, also surfaced in the recent past.

Apart from the same display of Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro may share the design language of the new Mi-series phone.

If we look at previous rumours, Mi 11 Pro is also speculated to have a 4,970mAh battery with 55W fast charging support and come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone is also expected to have an upgraded camera setup over what's there on Mi 11.

Xiaomi has not yet provided any official details about Mi 11 Pro. Nonetheless, the past records of the company did have ‘Pro' versions of its flagships. That trend could be continued this time with Mi 11 Pro.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 13 Pro Models May Come With 120Hz Displays, All Models May Have Smaller Notches, Wi-Fi 6E Support

Related Stories

Mi 11 Pro Launch Tipped for February, May Come With ‘Same’ Display Specifications as Mi 11
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Two Plans Revised
  2. Mi 10i Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5
  3. Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched
  4. Google Photos Is Rolling Out a 2020 Year in Review: Report
  5. The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Poster Out, Hints at February 12 Release
  6. BenQ Launches New Entertainment Monitors With Eye-Care Features in India
  7. 20 Most Popular Smartphones of 2020 According to You, Our Readers
  8. Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s Price in India Dropped
  9. Some Apple AirPods Max Owners Are Reporting Condensation Issues
  10. From WandaVision to Tandav, Here’s What to Stream in January 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Video Recalls Evolution of Lineup, Launch Details Surface
  2. Apple AirPods Max Users Reportedly Facing Noise Cancellation-Toggle Issue: How to Fix It
  3. Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone; Alleged Redmi K40 Live Images Surface
  4. iQoo 7 to Feature 120W Fast Charging Support, Company Reveals Ahead of January 11 Launch
  5. Google’s New Year’s Eve Doodle Is a Ticking Cuckoo Clock Waiting for 2020 to End
  6. Jio to Offer Free Voice Calls to Other Networks Again, Starting January 1
  7. Apple Removes 39,000 Games From China App Store to Meet Year-End Deadline
  8. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Revises Rs. 186, Rs. 199 Plans
  9. Mi 10i India Launch Confirmed for January 5, Teased to Feature a ‘Brand New’ Camera Sensor
  10. BenQ EW3280U, EW2780Q Entertainment Monitors With Eye-Care Features Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com