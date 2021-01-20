Technology News
Mi 11 Pro Tipped to Come With 120x Zoom Support, Mi 11 Global Variant Could Launch Soon

Mi 11 Pro was expected to be announced alongside the Mi 11 in December in China but that did not happen.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 January 2021 13:37 IST
Mi 11 has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Pro could feature a quad rear camera setup
  • Mi 11 could launch globally next month
  • Xiaomi has not shared details on Mi 11 global launch

Mi 11 Pro has been tipped to come with 120x zoom on its rear camera setup. This falls in line with a report from earlier this month that also claimed the presence of 120x zoom on the rumoured Mi 11 Pro. The vanilla Mi 11 was launched in China in December 2020 and is expected to soon release globally as well, considering the certifications it has been reportedly getting. Mi 11's global variant, expeceted to come with model number M2011K2G, has been spotted on multiple certification websites including US FCC, IMDA, EEC, and NBTC.

Mi 11 Pro may come with support for 120x zoom with its rear camera setup, as shared by known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo. The tipster does not mention the name of the phone, but it is speculated to be Mi 11 Pro.

This is not the first time the 120x zoom feature has been associated with the rumoured Mi 11 Pro. Earlier this month, a leaked poster suggested that the phone could come with a quad rear camera setup that would include a periscope telephoto lens capable of 120x zoom. Mi 11 has a triple rear camera setup and the Mi 11 Pro is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup that may include a 50-megapixel primary sensor which might actually be a 200-megapixel sensor thanks to 4:1 pixel binning, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Coming to the global launch of Mi 11, Xiaomi launched the smartphone in China in December last year and it is now expected to launch globally, but the company has not officially shared a date. However, a Xiaomi phone with model number M2011K2G – believed to be the global variant of Mi 11 – has been reportedly going through its round of certifications. The most recent is the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) listing that mentions the model number, and the name Mi 11. The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who also shared the Infocom Media Development Authority (IMDA) listing for the phone earlier this month.

Last week, known tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted the model number in a US FCC listing suggesting an 8GB + 128GB and an 8GB + 256GB variant.

The Mi 11 global launch could take place next month, along with Mi 11 Pro that is also expected to launch in February. However, Xiaomi has not officially shared any information on the launch of either phones, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 global launch
