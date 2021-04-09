Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi 11, M11 Pro, Mi 11i Could Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global VP Teases

Mi 11, M11 Pro, Mi 11i Could Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global VP Teases

Mi 11 debuted in China in December last year and Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, and Mi 11 Pro were launched in the country in March.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 April 2021 18:53 IST
Mi 11, M11 Pro, Mi 11i Could Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global VP Teases

Mi 11 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Ultra has a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary screen on the back
  • Mi 11 series will have multiple devices in India
  • Xiaomi has not confirmed which models it will bring to India

Mi 11 series will be launching in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain has shared on Twitter. The Mi 11 Ultra was the only phone teased to launch in India on April 23 earlier, but it seems like multiple Mi 11 series phones will be launching alongside. The Mi 11 series debuted in China in December last year with the vanilla Mi 11, which was then globally launched on February 8. Late last month, the Mi 11 Ultra and two more Mi 11 series phones were launched in China.

Jain's tweet posted with a Mi 11 series teaser video talks about some of the features of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and goes on to say that “not 1, but many Mi phones” with the SoC will be launching in India. It also says that the Mi 11 series will be launched in India on April 23, which was previously teased to be the launch date of the Mi 11 Ultra.

There are five phones in the Mi 11 series out of which Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi 11i are powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. As of now, it is unclear which of these four phones will launch in India, or if all the five models including the MI 11 Lite will be made available. The Mi 11 Lite is the only phone in the series that is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G SoC. It is also the cheapest Mi 11 series phone.

For now, only the Mi 11 Ultra is confirmed to launch in the country on April 23. It features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED quad-curved primary display and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display at the back. It's always-on display at the back is said to be the same as that of the Mi Smart Band 5. Earlier this month, it was tipped that the Mi 11 Ultra will have a starting price of over Rs. 70,000 when it launches in India.

In China, the Mi 11 Ultra was launched with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It also comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 72,600) and the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 78,200).

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Series, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
BSNL Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan for Unlimited Voice and Data Reintroduced for 90 Days

Related Stories

Mi 11, M11 Pro, Mi 11i Could Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global VP Teases
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Offers to Prepaid, Postpaid Users Ahead of IPL 2021
  2. 500 Million LinkedIn Users’ Data Exposed, Personal Details Being Sold Online
  3. Nokia Lite Earbuds With Up to 36-Hour Battery Life Launched
  4. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  5. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  6. Redmi Note 10 Series Users in India Facing Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering
  7. OnePlus Nord LE Announced With All-New Finish — But Only One Unit
  8. Sony Bravia X80J Series With Google TV, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  9. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Pre-Order Date Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11, M11 Pro, Mi 11i Could Launch Alongside Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23, Xiaomi Global VP Teases
  2. BSNL Rs. 398 Prepaid Plan for Unlimited Voice and Data Reintroduced for 90 Days
  3. Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch With Alexa Built-In Launched in India
  4. Nokia 4.2 Getting Android 11 Update With March Security Patch in India and Other Countries
  5. Mi AI Smart Speaker (Second Generation) With 8W Output, Voice Recognition Launched by Xiaomi
  6. Soyuz Rocket Honours Yuri Gagarin’s First Space Travel, Successfully Carries Three-Man Crew to ISS
  7. Facebook Removes 16,000 Accounts for Buying-Selling Fake Reviews
  8. Redmi Note 10 Series Users Complain of Touchscreen Issues, Screen Flickering
  9. Elon Musk's Neuralink Lets a Monkey Play Pong With His Mind: Watch Video
  10. Sony Bravia X80J Series With X1 4K HDR Processor, Google TV, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com