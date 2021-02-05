Technology News
  Mi 11 Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch, Significantly Higher Than China Prices

Mi 11 Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch, Significantly Higher Than China Prices

Mi 11 could be priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 69,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 5 February 2021 16:22 IST
Mi 11 Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of February 8 Launch, Significantly Higher Than China Prices

Mi 11 has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Mi 11 global prices have surfaced online
  • The smartphone will see a global launch on February 8
  • Xiaomi’s flagship has only been launched in China so far

Mi 11 price for the European market have surface online. The smartphone is set to make its global debut on February 8 and the expected price of the phone have been shared by a tipster. Mi 11 price in Europe could start from EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 69,800). Xiaomi's flagship has been launched only in China so far, where it is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Mi 11 price in Europe (expected)

As shared by tipster Sudhanshu and reported by 91Mobiles, Mi 11 could be priced in Europe at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. Rs 69,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model, as per the tipster. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant, meanwhile, is expected to be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs 78,500).

The above-mentioned prices are significantly higher than the variant launched in China, where Mi 11 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,700) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 128GB + 256GB storage option of Mi 11 is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,200) in China.

Mi 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 11 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. It features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The setup also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera at the front.

Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery with Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It has up to 256GB of UFC 3.1 storage.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Mi 11, Mi 11 Price, Mi 11 Launch, Mi 11 Specifications, Xiaomi
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
