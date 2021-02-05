Mi 11 price for the European market have surface online. The smartphone is set to make its global debut on February 8 and the expected price of the phone have been shared by a tipster. Mi 11 price in Europe could start from EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 69,800). Xiaomi's flagship has been launched only in China so far, where it is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Mi 11 price in Europe (expected)

As shared by tipster Sudhanshu and reported by 91Mobiles, Mi 11 could be priced in Europe at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. Rs 69,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model, as per the tipster. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant, meanwhile, is expected to be priced at EUR 899 (roughly Rs 78,500).

The above-mentioned prices are significantly higher than the variant launched in China, where Mi 11 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant and at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 48,700) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 128GB + 256GB storage option of Mi 11 is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,200) in China.

Mi 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 11 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. It features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 has a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The setup also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera at the front.

Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery with Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It has up to 256GB of UFC 3.1 storage.

