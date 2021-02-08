Technology News
loading
Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Mi 11 comes with a starting price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 65,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 February 2021 18:48 IST
Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a 2K AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Mi 11 comes in two distinct configurations
  • The Xiaomi phone features up to 8GB of RAM
  • MIUI 12.5 was announced at the same event

Mi 11 was launched globally on Monday through a virtual event. The Mi flagship phone that was unveiled in China in late December comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It also features a hole-punch design and a 2K display. Mi 11 also offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also sports curved edges on all four sides. Mi 11 comes with a range of camera features. There are also Harman Kardon-powered dual stereo speakers. Xiaomi also announced MIUI 12.5 global rollout alongside Mi 11 at its virtual event. The new skin is touted to reduce CPU usage of system apps by 22 percent and their power consumption by 15 percent. It will debut on models including Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 11 starting in the second quarter of 2021. It will also reach other Xiaomi phones later in the second quarter.

Mi 11 price

Mi 11 price has been set at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 65,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB storage model is priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 70,100). The phone comes in Cloud White, Horizon Blue, and Midnight Grey colour options. Moreover, it is offered with a two-year warranty and one-time screen replacement for one year.

Mi 11 debuted in China in 12GB + 256GB storage variant in addition to 128GB and 256GB storage variants with 8GB of RAM. That model appears to be exclusive to the Chinese market for the time being, though.

In addition to the regular Mi 11 models, Xiaomi announced Mi 11 Special Edition that is claimed to be available in “extremely limited quantities” in the coming future.

Mi 11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 11 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 (upgradable to MIUI 12.5) and features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display also includes 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of optics, Mi 11 flaunts a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens and optical image stabilisation, along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view (FoV) of 123 degrees. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel ‘telemacro' shooter. The phone is backed with a list of artificial intelligence (AI) features including Magic Zoom, Time Freeze, Parallel World, and Freeze Frame, among others. Mi 11 also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Mi 11 has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor that also functions as a heart rate monitor.

Xiaomi has offered a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging. Mi 11 also comes with 10W wireless reverse charging support. Besides, the phone measures 164.3x74.6x8.06mm and weighs 196 grams.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Jagmeet Singh
Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
