Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price

Mi 11 Lite will be available via Flipkart, whereas Mi Watch Revolve Active will go on sale via Amazon.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 June 2021 07:09 IST
Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price

Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active launch event will begin at 12pm (noon)

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Lite to come in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black
  • Mi Watch Revolve Active will be an iteration of the Mi Watch Revolve
  • Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with blood oxygen saturation monitor

Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active are all set to launch in India today. Mi 11 Lite was launched in the European market in March and it is set to now arrive in India as well. The phone is a toned-down model of the Mi 11 that debuted in February. Mi 11 Lite is teased to pack a 4,250mAh battery and be available through Flipkart. Mi Watch Revolve Active is teased to come with a SpO2 monitor and be available via Amazon.

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launch livestream, price in India (expected)

The launch event for Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active will begin at 12pm (noon) in India. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and on the company's social media handles. You can also check out the livestream below:

VID EMBED

Mi 11 Lite is likely to be priced in the same range as Europe. Globally, it is priced starting at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. As for the Mi Watch Revolve Active, it is likely to be priced a little higher than Mi Watch Revolve, considering the added SpO2 sensor. Mi Watch Revolve currently retails in India at Rs. 7,999.

Xiaomi has confirmed that Mi 11 Lite will be available via Mi.com and Flipkart. It will be launched in in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black colour options. On the other hand, Mi Watch Revolve Active will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores.

Mi 11 Lite specifications

In Europe, both the 5G and 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite were launched in March. The Indian market is likely to get the 4G model. The Mi 11 Lite 4G European variant features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel TeleMacro sensor. At the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Mi Watch Revolve specifications

Xiaomi has teased that the Mi Watch Revolve Active — unlike the Mi Watch Revolve — will come with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. Additionally, it will monitor sleep, heart rate, and will also integrate a VO2 Max sensor to measure the maximum oxygen consumption during intense workout sessions. There's an inbuilt GPS and over 117 sports modes. Mi Watch Revolve Active also has a 110 watch faces with the option to customise. Other features include a body energy monitor, stress level monitor, call and text notifications, inbuilt Alexa support, stopwatch, alarm, timer, Find My Phone, flashlight, and more. There is a 1.3-inch Always-on AMOLED display on board.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite Price in India, Mi 11 Lite Specifications, Mi Watch Revolve Active, Mi Watch Revolve Active Price in India, Mi Watch Revolve Active specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mi TV Webcam With Support for Full-HD Video Calls Over Google Duo Set to Launch in India on June 24
Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors With 178 Degrees Viewing Angle Launched

Related Stories

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Watch Revolve Price Cut Ahead of Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch
  2. Facebook Live Audio Rooms, Podcasts Rolling Out in the US
  3. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  4. Mi TV Webcam With Full-HD Video Calling Support Debuting on June 24
  5. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90z Display Goes Official
  6. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  7. Wag Pet Care Platform Starts Accepting Dogecoin in Payment for Services
  8. Rick and Morty Season 5 India Release Date Revealed
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price
  2. Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors With 178 Degrees Viewing Angle Launched
  3. Mi TV Webcam With Support for Full-HD Video Calls Over Google Duo Set to Launch in India on June 24
  4. Mi Watch Revolve Price in India Drops Ahead of Tuesday’s Mi Watch Revolve Active Launch
  5. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Could Launch Soon, CMO Francis Wong's Tweet Hints at India Launch
  6. Facebook, WhatsApp Urge Delhi High Court to Stay CCI Notice in Privacy Policy Matter
  7. Facebook Live Audio Rooms Rolling Out in the US, Users Can Also Listen to Select Podcasts
  8. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo as a Result of the Merger, Leaked Memo Shows
  9. Apple Faces Antitrust Investigation Over Market Dominance in Germany
  10. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com