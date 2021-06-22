Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active are all set to launch in India today. Mi 11 Lite was launched in the European market in March and it is set to now arrive in India as well. The phone is a toned-down model of the Mi 11 that debuted in February. Mi 11 Lite is teased to pack a 4,250mAh battery and be available through Flipkart. Mi Watch Revolve Active is teased to come with a SpO2 monitor and be available via Amazon.

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launch livestream, price in India (expected)

The launch event for Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active will begin at 12pm (noon) in India. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and on the company's social media handles. You can also check out the livestream below:

Mi 11 Lite is likely to be priced in the same range as Europe. Globally, it is priced starting at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. As for the Mi Watch Revolve Active, it is likely to be priced a little higher than Mi Watch Revolve, considering the added SpO2 sensor. Mi Watch Revolve currently retails in India at Rs. 7,999.

Xiaomi has confirmed that Mi 11 Lite will be available via Mi.com and Flipkart. It will be launched in in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black colour options. On the other hand, Mi Watch Revolve Active will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores.

Mi 11 Lite specifications

In Europe, both the 5G and 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite were launched in March. The Indian market is likely to get the 4G model. The Mi 11 Lite 4G European variant features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel TeleMacro sensor. At the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Mi Watch Revolve specifications

Xiaomi has teased that the Mi Watch Revolve Active — unlike the Mi Watch Revolve — will come with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. Additionally, it will monitor sleep, heart rate, and will also integrate a VO2 Max sensor to measure the maximum oxygen consumption during intense workout sessions. There's an inbuilt GPS and over 117 sports modes. Mi Watch Revolve Active also has a 110 watch faces with the option to customise. Other features include a body energy monitor, stress level monitor, call and text notifications, inbuilt Alexa support, stopwatch, alarm, timer, Find My Phone, flashlight, and more. There is a 1.3-inch Always-on AMOLED display on board.

