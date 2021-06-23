Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Mi 11 Lite, Redmi Note 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 5G have 64-megapixel main rear cameras and 16-megapixel front cameras.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 June 2021 18:46 IST
Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC

Highlights
  • All three phones support dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C port
  • Redmi Note 10 Pro has the largest battery at 5,020mAh
  • Both the Xiaomi phones run on Android 11-based MIUI 12

Mi 11 Lite went official just a day ago, and the phone comes with competitive specifications like a Snapdragon 732G SoC and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel front camera. The phone competes with a host of other handsets in the Indian market, including OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

We pit the newly launched Mi 11 Lite against Redmi Note 10 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 5G to understand how it fares against the other two on paper.

Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price in India

The new Mi 11 Lite is priced in India at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. It comes in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black options. The phone will go on pre-orders starting June 25 via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail channels, with its first sale scheduled for June 28.

Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours and is available via Amazon and Mi.com.

Lastly, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuraion. There is also a 12GB + 256GB storage variant that costs Rs. 27,999. It is offered in Blue Void, Charcoal Black, and Silver Ray colours. It is up for grabs via Amazon and OnePlus.in.

Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specifications

All the three phones run on Android 11 with different skins on top. Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS 11. Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED 10-bit display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz as well as 90Hz refresh rate options. The display also comes with 240Hz of touch sampling rate and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Redmi Note 10 Pro, on the other hand, has a larger 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage, HDR10 support, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. All three have hole-punch display design with the cutout on the left edge for Mi 11 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Redmi Note 10 Pro's cutout is centered.

The OnePlus phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage options. Both the Xiaomi phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage options.

Mi 11 Lite has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees, along with a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. Redmi Note 10 Pro features a quad rear camera setup as well that comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel super macro shooter that features 2x zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In terms of optics, OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

The three phones feature a 16-megapixel front camera for video calls and selfies. Xiaomi has provided a 4,250mAh battery on Mi 11 Lite that supports 33W fast charging. Redmi Note 10 Pro has a slightly bigger 5,020mAh battery with the same fast charging support. On the other hand, OnePlus has packed a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging in OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro support a 3.5mm audio jack and all three come with USB Type-C ports for charging. They all support dual-SIM slots as well. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10 Pro, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 5G has an in-display fingerprint scanner. Redmi Note 10 Pro is the heaviest, weighing at 190 grams, and Mi 11 Lite is the lightest, weighing at 157 grams. OnePlus Nord CE 5G weighs at 170 grams. Mi 11 Lite is also the thinnest at 6.81mm thickness, Mi 11 Lite is 7.90mm thick, and Redmi Note 10 Pro is 8.10mm thick.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro comparison
  OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusXiaomiXiaomi
ModelNord CE 5GMi 11 LiteRedmi Note 10 Pro
Release dateJune 10, 2021March 29, 2021March 4, 2021
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)159.20 x 73.50 x 7.90160.53 x 75.73 x 6.81164.50 x 76.15 x 8.10
Weight (g)170.00157.00192.00
Battery capacity (mAh)450042505050
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursBlue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver RayJazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, Vinyl BlackDark Night, Glacial Blue, Vintage Bronze
Removable battery-No-
Wireless charging-Yes-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.436.556.67
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels-
Aspect ratio20:920:9-
Pixels per inch (PPI)410402-
Protection type-Gorilla GlassGorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 750GQualcomm Snapdragon 732GQualcomm Snapdragon 732G
RAM6GB6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB64GB64GB
Expandable storage-YesYes
Expandable storage type-microSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--512
Dedicated microSD slot--Yes
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel (f/1.79, 0.7-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)64-megapixel (f/1.9, 0.7-micron) + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras334
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.45)16-megapixel (f/2.45, 1.0-micron)
No. of Front Cameras111
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 11Android 11Android 11
SkinOxygenOS 11MIUI 12MIUI 12
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.10Yes
NFCYesYes-
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes--
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • 5G-ready, powerful SoC
  • Good daylight photo quality
  • 90Hz AMOLED display
  • Promised software updates
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance needs improvement
  • No alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite Price in India, Mi 11 Lite Specifications, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro PRice in India, Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications, OnePlus, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQoo Z3 vs Samsung Galaxy F62: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  2. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  3. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  4. Dogecoin Can Have Real-World Uses: Ethereum Cofounder Charles Hoskinson
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  6. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  7. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
  8. iQoo 7 Legend Review: Almost an All-Rounder
  9. Stranger Things Season 4 to Set Up ‘Definite’ Ending, David Harbour Says
  10. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Tinder Users Can Now Add Videos to Their Dating Profiles, Find Matches Based on Shared Interests
  2. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to Bring Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, ThinkPad L13 Gen 2, ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2, IdeaPad 5i, Flex 5i Chromebook Launched
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Maker Krafton Says Data Transfer Done Only ‘to Enable Game Features’
  6. Microsoft Becomes Second US Public Company After Apple to Join $2 Trillion Club
  7. Microsoft OneDrive Brings Basic Photo Editing Tools to Its Web, Android Apps to Rival Google Photos
  8. Google Meet to Get YouTube Livestreams, Live Translated Captions, Multiple Hosts Support in Coming Months
  9. Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com