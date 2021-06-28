Mi 11 Lite sale in India is taking place today (Monday, June 28) at 12pm. The Xiaomi phone was launched in the country last week as a watered-down variant of the Mi 11 flagship. The Mi 11 Lite is claimed to be the slimmest and lightest smartphone of the year, measuring under 7mm in thickness and weighing less than 160 grams. The smartphone includes features such as triple rear cameras as well as a hole-punch display design. Alongside the Mi 11 Lite, Mi TV Webcam is also going on sale in the country today.

Mi 11 Lite price in India, sale offers

Mi 11 Lite price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of Rs. 23,999. It comes in Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black colours and will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail channels at 12pm (noon) today.

Sale offers on the Mi 11 Lite include an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for customers making the purchase via an HDFC Bank credit card or using EasyEMI as well as no-cost EMI options.

Mi TV Webcam price in India, availability details

The Mi TV Webcam will be available with a price tag of Rs. 1,999 starting 12pm (noon) today through Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio stores.

Mi 11 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 11 Lite runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED 10-bit display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Mi 11 Lite houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

The Mi 11 Lite has 128GB of onboard storage as standard that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Infrared (IR), GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Mi TV Webcam specifications

The Mi TV Webcam comes with a 2-megapixel sensor that supports 1080p video recording at 25fps. The webcam also includes dual stereo microphones and comes preloaded with a 3D image noise reduction algorithm. It comes with a physical shutter that can be slipped over the lens with a swipe. For setting up on a TV, the Mi TV Webcam comes with an adjustable magnetic base.

In terms of connectivity, the Mi TV Webcam has a USB Type-C port that can be connected with a USB-A to USB Type-C cable. The webcam can enable video calls via Google Duo. Further, it is compatible with smart TVs running on Android TV 8 and above, and is supported by all Mi TV and Redmi TV models. The webcam can also be used with Windows PC models.

