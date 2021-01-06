Technology News
Mi 11 Lite Specifications, Renders Surface Online; Tipped to Launch in March

Mi 11 Lite is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 732 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 January 2021 12:25 IST
Mi 11 Lite Specifications, Renders Surface Online; Tipped to Launch in March

Photo Credit: YouTube/ The Pixel

Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Lite is likely a toned-down model of the Mi 11 flagship
  • It is expected to offer 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Mi 11 Lite may launch in Vietnam around March-end

Xiaomi could be working on Mi 11 Lite. The Mi 11 flagship smartphone was unveiled last month, and Xiaomi refrained from introducing other variants during the event. Mi 11 Pro, a more premium model than Mi 11, is expected to come sometime around February. Now, a tipster suggests that the company is also working on a Mi 11 Lite model. This is likely a toned-down model of Mi 11 and its specifications and renders have leaked online. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 732 SoC and may sport a triple rear camera setup.

Mi 11 Lite price, launch timeline (expected)

Vietnamese YouTuber The Pixel published a video that details specifications of Mi 11 Lite and shares renders as well. The tipster further said that the phone may be priced at around VND 7,50,000 (roughly Rs. 23,600) or VND 8,00,000 (roughly Rs. 25,200). Mi 11 Lite is expected to launch in Vietnam sometime around March-end, according to the YouTuber. It is expected to come in two colour variants – blue and black.

Mi 11 Lite design, specifications (expected)

Mi 11 Lite renders and key specifications have also been leaked by the YouTuber. It is seen to have a flat hole-punch display design with the selfie camera cutout placed on the top-left corner. There is also a slight chin at the bottom and the back has a triple rear camera setup placed inside a square-shaped module. Two sensors of the three cameras are quite large, while the third one is significantly smaller.

Coming to the specifications, the YouTuber said that Mi 11 Lite may have a full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. There's expected to be a Snapdragon 732G SoC on Mi 11 Lite, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The triple rear camera setup on Mi 11 Lite may include a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor. The YouTube also mentioned that Mi 11 Lite is expected to have a rear fingerprint sensor, but the cutout is not noticed on the renders. We recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt until Xiaomi announces something in an official capacity.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav also hinted that this Mi 11 Lite model may launch in India as Poco F2. The company has already started teasing the phone in India, and its arrival is expected soon. Poco F2 is tipped to be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and pack a 4,250mAh battery. Poco F2 can be expected to have an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate.

Comments

Further reading: Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite Specifications, Xiaomi, Mi 11 Lite Price
Tasneem Akolawala
Mi 11 Lite Specifications, Renders Surface Online; Tipped to Launch in March
