Mi 11 Series India Launch Will Be Soon, Xiaomi Says

Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite storage variants allegedly spotted on TENAA

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 March 2021 12:10 IST
Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra may be launched on March 29

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra may be launched on March 29

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Lite is said to have same specifications as Mi 11
  • Mi 11 Pro may be launched in at least two variants
  • Mi 11 Ultra will reportedly to offer 120x zoom

Mi 11 series India launch has been teased by Xiaomi on Twitter. The tweet, however, does not mention an exact launch date or reveal the models that will be launched in the country. The Mi 11 launched globally last month. And Xiaomi has also teased a ‘Mega Launch' event for March 29 where it will unveil the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Lite could also be launched at the same event, but it has not been confirmed by the company yet. Additionally, Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Lite have allegedly been spotted on China's TENAA certification site.

As per the latest tweet by Xiaomi India, the Mi 11 series will debut in India soon. The company says that it “wants to bring an all-new smartphone experience” which is “worth the wait”. The tweet does not give any other information, including what phones will be launched or the date of their debut in the country. Xiaomi, however, has already confirmed that it will launch the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra on March 29. If some leaks are to be believed, India may also get the Mi 11 Lite along with these handsets.

Meanwhile, two smartphones with the model number M2102K1AC, which is believed to be the Mi 11 Pro, and the model number M2101K9C, which is said to be the Mi 11 Lite, have been spotted on TENAA. The listings reveal the storage variants of the upcoming smartphones.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, which first spotted the TENAA listing, the alleged Mi 11 Pro may be offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, as well as 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Mi 11 Lite may ship with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, as per the report.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications (expected)

Mi 11 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging support as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. Its speakers are said to be tuned by Harman Kardon. It may come with IP68 dust and water resistance.

The Mi 11 Ultra has been tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera. It could be paired with a 48-megapixel wide-angle shooter and another 48-megapixel sensor with a periscopic telephoto lens. As seen in a leaked hands-on video, the camera module on the Black model carries the text ‘120X, 12-120mm, 1:1.95-4.1', suggesting 120x zoom capability. At the front, there could be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Mi 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The Mi 11 Pro has been tipped to have display specifications similar to the Mi 11. The Mi 11 Pro may also support 120x zoom with a periscope lens on the back. An image was shared by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, which showed the phone with a quad rear camera setup and 120x branding below the periscope lens.

Mi 11 Lite specifications (expected)

Mi 11 Lite may be launched in a 4G variant which may be powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC. Its 5G variant is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone is said to run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top, and could feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone may pack a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,250mAh battery that could support 33W fast charging.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Display 6.81-inch
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11

Display 6.81-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite Specifications, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Pro specifications, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Oppo Reno 5 Lite Debuts as Rebadged Oppo F19 Pro: Price, Specifications

Mi 11 Series India Launch Will Be Soon, Xiaomi Says
Comment
