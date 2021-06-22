Mi 11 Lite was launched in India on Tuesday as the newest model in Xiaomi's Mi series. The new smartphone, which debuted globally in late March, comes as a more affordable variant of the Mi 11, which was launched as a flagship Mi-series phone in December. Xiaomi did not bring the Mi 11 to the Indian market and instead chose to bring the Mi 11X series in April. The Mi 11 Lite in India comes in a 4G version initially, but Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain stated during the virtual launch event that the company has plans to bring the 5G model of the Mi 11 Lite to the country as well if it sees demand from customers.

Mi 11 Lite price in India, availability details

Mi 11 Lite price in India has been set at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone also comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 23,999. Both Mi 11 Lite variants come in three different colour options, namely Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black. The phone will go on pre-orders from June 25, 12pm (noon) through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail channels, with its first sale scheduled for June 28.

Customers pre-ordering the Mi 11 Lite will get a Rs. 1,500 discount. There is also an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for customers purchasing the phone using an HDFC Bank card.

The Mi 11 Lite debuted globally at an initial price of EUR 299 (Rs. 26,400) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Mi 11 Lite 5G, on the other hand, was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Alongside the Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi launched the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India. The smartwatch comes at an effective price of Rs. 8,999.

Mi Watch Revolve Active First Impressions: Time to Get Active?

Mi 11 Lite specifications

The USP of the Mi 11 Lite is its thin design that is touted to be the world's thinnest at 6.8mm and lightest of all the smartphones launched in 2021 so far — at 157 grams of weight. Xiaomi tweaked the manufacturing process for the Mi 11 Lite to bring its thin and light appeal to the consumers. The changes include a “flat flexible OLED” and a redesigned circuit board that is 35 percent smaller in size over a traditional smartphone printed circuit board (PCBA). There are also smaller capacitors that are touted to be similar to those available on the iPhone.

Xiaomi has additionally introduced a chip-on-board process and a single fold design for the battery of the Mi 11 Lite to make it thin and light. Further, there is a magnesium alloy material for the mid-frame to further reduce the weight by up to 10 grams.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 11 Lite runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED 10-bit display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz as well as 90Hz refresh rate options. The display also comes with 240Hz of touch sampling rate and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the Mi 11 Lite has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, along with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Mi 11 Lite has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, with an f/1.79 lens. The rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees, along with a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. There is also an LED flash for supporting low-light shots. Further, the camera setup supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate.

For selfies and video chats, the Mi 11 Lite flaunts a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens. The selfie camera supports features including an AI Beautify, Night mode, and Time burst.

The Mi 11 Lite has 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage as standard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Infrared (IR), Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There are also dual speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. Further, the smartphone has an IP53-certified build for minor dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,250mAh battery on the Mi 11 Lite that is claimed to have an “endurance rating” of over 100 hours. The battery also supports 33W fast charging, with the supported charger available in the box. Besides, the Mi 11 Lite measures 160.53x75.73x6.81mm and weighs 157 grams.