Mi 11 Lite Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected Launch

Mi 11 Lite could have a 4G variant powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 5G variant powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 March 2021 16:27 IST
Photo Credit: Winfuture

Mi 11 Lite is said to pack a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Lite may come in three colours each for its 4G and 5G variants
  • The phone could be backed by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • Mi 11 Lite may launch on March 29

Mi 11 Lite price, renders, and specifications have been leaked by a report ahead of its expected launch on March 29. Xiaomi recently announced that it will be hosting an event on March 29 where the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Pro will be unveiled. The Mi 11 Lite is also expected to be revealed alongside. The phone may get both 4G and 5G variants featuring triple rear cameras and a hole-punch cutout display design for the selfie camera. There seem to be three colour options for the Mi 11 Lite.

Mi 11 Lite price (expected)

According to a report by German publication WinFuture, the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite is said to cost EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 64GB storage model and EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,300) for the 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the 5G variant is said to come with 128GB storage and two RAM configurations costing EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,300) and EUR 429 (roughly Rs. 36,900). The Mi 11 Lite 4G is said to come in Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink colours, and the 5G variant may come in Truffle Black, Citrus Yellow, and Mint Green colours.

Mi 11 Lite design (expected)

As per the renders of the Mi 11 Lite shared in the report, the phone could have a triple rear camera setup and three colour options that look similar to the renders shared by a tipster last week. The WinFuture renders show the alleged Mi 11 Lite from more angles that suggest the phone may come with a USB Type-C port but not a headphone jack.

Mi 11 Lite specifications (expected)

The latest report claims that there will be a 4G version of the Mi 11 Lite powered by a Snapdragon 732G SoC, whereas the 5G variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone is said to run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. And could feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone may pack a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to come with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The report further says that there will be a 4,250mAh battery in the Mi 11 Lite that could support 33W fast charging. It may also come with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Xiaomi has not confirmed if it will launch a Lite variant of the Mi 11 alongside the Ultra and the Pro variants on March 29.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4250mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite price, Mi 11 Lite specifications, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
iQOO 7 India Launch Teased, to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
Google News Showcase to Offer Access to Content From Italian Publishers

