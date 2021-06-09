Technology News
Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected

Mi 11 Lite was launched globally in March with a triple rear camera setup and a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 June 2021 14:45 IST
Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected

Mi 11 Lite (global variant) is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC

Highlights
  • Mi 11 Lite price has not been unveiled
  • The phone could come with a 4,250mAh battery
  • Xiaomi launched Mi 11 Lite 5G globally in March

Mi 11 Lite will launch in India on June 22, Xiaomi has revealed. While the company has not confirmed if it will launch the 4G or the 5G variant, or both, it is expected to bring the Mi 11 Lite 4G on June 22. Besides the launch information, no other details have been shared. Mi 11 Lite debuted globally at the end of March this year alongside the 5G variant. The Indian variant of Mi 11 Lite may come in two storage configurations.

Xiaomi on Wednesday tweeted through its Mi India account that Mi 11 Lite will launch in the country on June 22 at 12pm (noon). As of now, it is unclear if there will a virtual event for the launch or will just be an announcement. This will likely be the 4G variant of the phone but it could just be that the company launches both the 4G and 5G variant together, though this seems unlikely.

Mi 11 Lite price (expected)

Mi 11 Lite starts at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option. Indian pricing for phones is relatively cheaper than European pricing so the phone could be priced under Rs. 25,000.

Mi 11 Lite is expected to carry the same specifications in India as the global variant.

Mi 11 Lite (global variant) specifications

Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 402ppi pixel density, HDR10 support, 800 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Mi 11 Lite features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, linear motor, and IR Blaster. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Xiaomi has equipped Mi 11 Lite with a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone measures 160.53x75.73x6.81mm and weighs just 157 grams.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4250mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite Specifications, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi 11 Lite India Launch Set for June 22, 4G Variant Expected
