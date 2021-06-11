Mi 11 Lite's Flipkart availability has been confirmed through a dedicated page on the e-commerce website. Xiaomi will launch Mi 11 Lite in India on June 22 but the phone has already debuted globally. It was launched in March alongside a 5G variant but only the 4G model is expected to arrive in India. The Flipkart page does not reveal any key specifications except for the thickness and weight of the Mi 11 Lite. The phone is 6.8mm thick and weighs just 157 grams.

Xiaomi announced earlier this week that Mi 11 Lite will launch in India on June 22 and now its Flipkart page has gone live, indicating that the phone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce store. The company has not shared pricing for the Mi 11 Lite but since the phone has already launched in the European market, we can get an idea of what it may cost.

Mi 11 Lite price in India (expected)

Mi 11 Lite starts at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option. Indian pricing for phones is relatively cheaper than European pricing so Mi 11 Lite could cost under Rs. 25,000.

Is it being speculated that only the 4G variant of the phone will launch in India as a Telegram channel named MIUI Updates Tracker had posted a new ROM for Mi 11 Lite 4G's Indian variant. This ROM comes with version V12.0.4.0.RKQINXM and is based on Android 11, suggesting Xiaomi may launch the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India.

Mi 11 Lite 4G (Global variant) specifications

Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that has HDR10 support, 800 nits peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel TeleMacro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors on board Mi 11 Lite 4G include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, linear motor, and IR Blaster. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. It is backed by a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.53x75.73x6.81mm and weighs just 157 grams.

