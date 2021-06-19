Mi 11 Lite colour options have been revealed ahead of its June 22 India launch. Xiaomi India took to Twitter to share the three colour options that the phone will launch in. It also shared a short video showing off the back panel design of the phone in the three colours. Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G variants were launched in March in the European market and, as of now, only the 4G variant is expected to come to India. As the name suggests, the Mi 11 Lite is a toned-down version of the Mi 11 that has not made its way to the Indian market yet.

Xiaomi India shared through a tweet that the Mi 11 Lite will be offered in three colour options namely, Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black. It added that the three colours have been inspired by a music genre, a region in Italy, and phonographic records, respectively. The video shows the phone's back panel in the three colour options, which also shows its triple rear camera setup.

Mi 11 Lite will launch in India on June 22 at 12pm (noon). It will be sold via Flipkart. Notably, the Mi 11 Lite 4G model that launched in the European market came in Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink colours.

While the company has not shared pricing and specifications for the Mi 11 Lite, the European launch gives us some idea of what to expect.

Mi 11 Lite 4G price in India (expected)

Mi 11 Lite starts at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option but the pricing for it is unclear. Indian pricing of phones is typically lesser than the European pricing. Therefore, Mi 11 Lite could is expected to be priced in India under Rs. 25,000.

Mi 11 Lite 4G (European variant) specifications

Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that has 800 nits peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, supports HDR10, and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photos and videos, Mi 11 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel TeleMacro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors on board the Mi 11 Lite 4G include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, linear motor, and IR Blaster. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The phone packs a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Mi 11 Lite 4G measures 160.53x75.73x6.81mm and weighs just 157 grams.