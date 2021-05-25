Mi 11 Lite 4G Could Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Executive Teases

Mi 11 Lite 4G may soon launch in India, as suggested by a Xiaomi executive's tweet. The teaser posted by Xiaomi India Marketing Lead Sumit Sonal does not share a release date or even the name of the phone but he is believed to be referring to Mi 11 Lite. Additionally, an alleged ROM for the Indian variant of the Mi 11 Lite 4G model has been spotted on Telegram. Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Lite 5G and 4G variants at the end of March globally alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i.

Xiaomi has not confirmed anything about the launch of Mi 11 Lite in India, but Sonal recently tweeted “_IT_ & L_AD_D” that is believed to stand for “Lite & Loaded” — referring to the Mi 11 Lite. The tweet does not include a release date or the name of the phone. Further, a Telegram channel named MIUI Updates Tracker posted a new ROM for Mi 11 Lite 4G's Indian variant. This ROM comes with version V12.0.4.0.RKQINXM and is based on Android 11. This suggests Xiaomi may launch the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India soon.

Xiaomi has launched Mi 11 Ultra in India and it's the only Mi 11 series phone available in the country. Now, it seems like the company plans on bringing the Lite variant of the Mi 11 as well that it previously launched globally along with a 5G variant.

Mi 11 Lite 4G (Global variant) specifications

Mi 11 Lite launched globally with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that has 402ppi pixel density, HDR10, 800 nits peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photos and videos, it packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Mi 11 Lite features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, linear motor, and IR Blaster. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Mi 11 Lite 4G is backed by a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.53x75.73x6.81mm and weighs just 157 grams.