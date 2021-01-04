Technology News
Mi 11 to Get Fix for Charging Issue With 65W Charger Soon, Xiaomi Executive Confirms

When the Xiaomi Mi 11 is plugged into the 65W GaN charger, the phone reportedly reboots and enters into an infinite loop cycle.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 January 2021 16:48 IST
Mi 11 is being shipped without the charger inside the box

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched a few days ago in China
  • The phone is teased to be launched soon in global markets
  • The Mi 11 comes with a 6.81-inch large display

Mi 11 was launched a few days ago and Xiaomi is shipping units without the charger this time around. Early adopters are therefore now buying separate chargers or using pre-purchased units for charging the Xiaomi Mi 11. A few early buyers are now reporting of an issue when they plug their Xiaomi Mi 11 to charge using a 65W GaN charger. Apparently, the phone goes into an automatic continuous reboot when plugged into the 65W GaN charger. Xiaomi has acknowledged the issue and says that a fix is around the corner.

Director of Xiaomi Mobile, Zhang Guoquan has taken to Weibo to announce that a fix for this 65W charging issue will be rolled out soon. He explained the issue saying that after a Xiaomi Mi 11 user connects to a specific 65W charger, the phone restarts. Xiaomi was able to find out the source of this issue, and the engineers have even released a patch to fix it. In its stress test, Xiaomi found no problems with the patch and it plans to release it for all users soon. There is no clarity on when this update will be rolled out though. This development was first spotted by GizmoChina.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched in China recently, and its global launch is also teased to happen soon. Its price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000), identical to the launch price of Mi 10. There is a standard version of the Mi 11 in China that doesn't come with an in-box charger, while its bundle version will include with a separate 55W GaN charger. Both versions are notably available at the same price.

Key specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 11 include Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6.81-inch 2K WQHD display, up to 12GB of RAM, triple rear camera setup that houses the 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Mi 11, Mi 11 Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
