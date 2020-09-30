Technology News
Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Mi 10T series may include three variants, the Mi 10T 5G, the Mi 10T Pro 5G, and the Mi 10T Lite 5G.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 September 2020 10:45 IST
Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights
  • Mi 10T series to be globally unveiled today, September 30
  • The virtual event will be streamed on YouTube
  • Xiaomi has not shared details for the Mi 10T series

Mi 10T series will be launched today, September 30, at 5:30pm IST through a virtual event that will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's social media handles, as well as YouTube and the official website. The Mi 10T series is the follow-up to the Mi 10 series that launched in February this year and includes the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite, and the Mi 10 Ultra. As of now, it is unclear how many phones will be part of the Mi 10T series. Xiaomi has not shared specifications for these phones but there have been multiple leaks for the same, revealing many key details of what to expect.

Mi 10T series: How to watch livestream, expected price

Xiaomi will host a virtual event for the Mi 10T series launch today, September 30, at 5:30pm IST and it will be streamed on the company's social media accounts including Twitter and Facebook. The event can also be watched on the official website or on YouTube. You can also watch the event live from the video embedded below.

The company is expected to launch the Mi 10T 5G and the Mi 10T Pro 5G, but there are speculations of a third phone as well called the Mi 10T Lite 5G. The pricing for the three hasn't been revealed, but past leaks suggest that the Mi 10T 5G will be priced at EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 47,700) whereas the Mi 10T Pro 5G will be priced at between EUR 640 (roughly Rs. 55,500) and EUR 680 (roughly Rs. 59,000). The Mi 10T Lite 5G is expected to be priced under EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 25,800).

A couple of days ago, complete specifications and colour variants of the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro were allegedly leaked. The Mi 10T is said to have a Black and a Silver variant while the Mi 10T Pro may come in Black, Blue, and Silver variants.

Mi 10T 5G specifications

The Mi 10T is said to feature a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with full-HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and have an 8GB +128GB variant.

In terms of optics, the Mi 10T is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, a 20-megapixel sensor is expected. The Mi 10T may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

For connectivity, the phone may feature dual-band Wi-Fi, dual-SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-frequency GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

Mi 10T Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The specifications of the Mi 10T Pro 5G are expected to be quite similar to the Mi 10T 5G, with a few differences. It is said to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor instead of the 64-megapixel one. It may have 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations.

Mi 10T Lite 5G specifications (expected)

The specifications for the Mi 10T Lite 5G are a mystery as of now. Past rumours have indicated that the phone will be powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor which might be the Snapdragon 750G.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Mi 10T Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
