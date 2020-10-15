Technology News
loading
Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro both feature triple rear camera setups, with the former a 64-megapixel camera, and the latter a 108-megapixel camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 October 2020 13:52 IST
Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro feature triple rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Mi 10T price in India starts at Rs. 35,999
  • Mi 10T Pro price in India is set at Rs. 39,999
  • Both the phones come with 5G support

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro smartphones have been launched in India after their global debut in September. The phones follow the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro that were globally unveiled back in March. The Mi 10 had made its way to the Indian market but the Mi 10 Pro was never launched. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and come with triple rear camera setups. The two models also boast of high refresh rate displays.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro: Price in India, Offers

The Mi 10T is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone is offered in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour options. The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the lone 8GB + 128GB model. It is offered in Aurora Blue, Cosmic Black, and Lunar Silver colours.

The Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro pre-orders will kick off October 16 via Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home stores. There is no word on a shipping date right now. In terms of the pre-order offers, during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, the Mi 10T series buyers will get up to Rs. 3,000 as bank cashback, additional Rs. 2,000 on exchange, and no-cost EMI options.  

Mi 10T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Mi 10T is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor housed in the hole-punch cut out.

The Mi 10T comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. You get a 5,000mAh battery on the Mi 10T that supports 33W fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 216 grams.

Mi 10T Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10T Pro comes with MIUI 12, based on Android 10. It features the same display specifications as the Mi 10T. The Pro variant is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The triple rear camera setup of the Mi 10T Pro includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The Mi 10T Pro comes with up to XXGB of UFS 3.1 storage options. The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers on board. The Mi 10T Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 218 grams.

