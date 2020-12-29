Technology News
Mi 10T Pro Beats Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in DxOMark Camera Ranking

Mi 10T Pro has got 118 points in overall camera performance.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 December 2020 13:11 IST
Mi 10T Pro features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Mi 10T Pro offers natural colour reproduction in photos
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Exynos) scored 120 points
  • Mi 10T Pro offers low detail in ultra-wide photos

Mi 10T Pro has beaten the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Snapdragon variant) in DxOMark's overall smartphone camera ranking. It has got 121 points for the camera, 61 points for zoom, and 110 points for video performance. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The smartphone debuted in India in October.

As per the smartphone camera rankings by DxOMark, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has got 118 points in overall camera performance. It is placed above the OnePlus 8 Pro (118), Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Exynos) (118) and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Snapdragon) (117). The handset is positioned after Google Pixel 5 (120), Redmi K30 Pro Zoom (120) and Apple iPhone 11 (119). The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Exynos) has scored 120 points and is placed above the Google Pixel 5.

“For the most part, however, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (Review) 5G's main camera is a reliable performer on outdoor and indoor scenes. Exposures are accurate, dynamic range is reasonably wide, and color rendering is pleasant,” DxOMark said in its review. The main points from the review include natural colour reproduction in indoor as well as outdoor photos, low details in low-light conditions, an average autofocus performance, slightly underwhelming performance for bokeh simulation, and very limited dynamic range under night photography.

This also lines up with what Gadgets 360 found in our Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Review, where we noted that the triple camera setup delivers good detail in daylight shots, and low light performance was good, although night mode takes a steady hand. We also found that the camera can deliver good selfies in daylight and low light.

DxOMark also stated that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro delivers accurate white balance and skin tones in zoom shots, high detail in most videos as well as effective stabilisation in most videos. As far as cons are concerned, apart from those mentioned above, DxOMark experienced strong ghosting in some HDR photos, low detail in ultra-wide photos and sharpness inconsistencies in low-light videos.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 144Hz refresh rate display
  • Very good performance
  • Quick face recognition
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Lacks wireless charging, IP rating
  • Gets warm easily
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10T Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi, Samsung, DxOMark
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
LG QNED Mini LED 8K TV to Launch at Virtual CES 2021
HomePod mini Gets Support for 18W Power Adapters Through 14.3 Software Update, Users Report

