Mi 10T Pro is rumoured to be Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone in its Mi 10 series, and a new leak shows alleged renders of the phone, along with some information on the configurations and colour options. The Mi 10T Pro renders were shared by a tipster on Telegram and the renders show a seemingly flat screen that has a hole-punch cut out. The phone is said to come in two RAM and storage configurations, and have four distinct colour options. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on the Mi 10T Pro.

As per tipster Equal Leaks on Telegram, who shared a couple of images for the rumoured Mi 10T Pro, the phone will come in two configurations – 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Looking at the renders, it appears that the phone, speculated to be the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, has a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner, and a quad rear camera setup. The primary sensor seems to be the 108-megapixel one as seen in the Mi 10 series.

Further, the tipster also shared that the Mi 10T Pro will have four colour options, black, grey, light blue, and silver.

Last month, live images of the Mi 10T Pro were allegedly leaked, showing a phone with a grey back panel and a quad rear camera setup, very similar to what has been shared by Equal Leaks. The phone is said to come with model number M2007J3SG and have a 5,000mAh battery and a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Another phone, rumoured to be the Mi 10T, has also been in the news lately. Earlier this month, Xiaomi teased a new phone coming to the Mi 10 series that will have 5G support and a brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series SoC. This phone is expected to be the Mi 10T and could come with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 or Snapdragon 775G SoC.

