Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have been launched as the latest flagship models by Xiaomi. Both new smartphones are the upgrades to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro that debuted in February, and come with an identical hole-punch display design and 144Hz refresh rate. The phones also include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and support 5G connectivity. However, on the part of a major distinction, the Mi 10T comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera, while the Mi 10T Pro offers a 108-megapixel primary camera. Alongside the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 10T Pro Lite as an upgrade to the Mi 10 Lite with a 120Hz display.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T Lite price

Mi 10T price is set at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, and at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model, while its 8GB + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,000). In terms of colour options, the Mi 10T comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver shades, whereas the Mi 10T Pro features a Aurora Blue colour in addition to the Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver hues.

Mi 10T Lite price has been set at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 28,300). The phone comes in Atlantic Blue, Rose Gold Beach, and Pearl Gray colour options.

According to Xiaomi, both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will go on sale starting October 1 in Europe, whereas the Mi 10T Lite sales will open October 14 in the region. There is no word on the India release right now.

Mi 10T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10, and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone includes the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor that has an ultra-wide-angle lens on top. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10T offers a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Mi 10T comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Mi 10T that supports 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 216 grams.

Mi 10T Pro specifications

Just like the Mi 10T, the dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10T Pro comes with MIUI 12, based on Android 10, and flaunts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The triple rear camera setup of the Mi 10T Pro includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

The Mi 10T Pro features a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor that is identical to what is available on the Mi 10T.

For storing content, the Mi 10T Pro comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options. The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR, and a USB Type-C port on the connectivity front. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers on board.

The Mi 10T Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 218 grams.

Mi 10T Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10T Lite runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10, and features a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,080x2,400 pixel resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary shooter. The other three cameras in the setup include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on board as well as a part of the hole-punch cutout.

Xiaomi has provided up to 128GB of internal storage on the Mi 10T Lite. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with a Z-axis linear vibration motor and packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It also includes a LiquidCool technology for thermal management.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.