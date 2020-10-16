Technology News
loading

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Start Shipping in India Beginning November 3

Both Flipkart and Mi.com have revealed the release date of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 October 2020 17:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Start Shipping in India Beginning November 3

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro were launched in India on Thursday and are available for pre-orders

Highlights
  • Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro shipping schedule is now official
  • Both Mi-series phones come with a 144Hz display
  • Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro offer 128GB of onboard storage

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro release date in India is set for November 3, Xiaomi revealed through its official site, Mi.com. The new development comes just a day after the Chinese company launched the two new smartphones as its latest flagships in the country. The company didn't reveal the shipping schedule at the time of its official launch. However, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have been on pre-orders in India since their launch on Thursday.

The listings of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro on Mi.com show that both new Mi-series phones will start shipping in India from November 3. This will be applicable for customers pre-ordering the phones. Flipkart, which is an official online sales partner for the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, is also highlighting the November 3 as the release date.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro price in India

Mi 10T price in India starts at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 37,999. In contrast, the Mi 10T Pro carries a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that comes with a price tag of Rs. 39,999. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro both share Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour options, though the Mi 10T Pro also has an Aurora Blue shade to choose from.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro specifications

Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro run on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.67-nch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that delivers up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The smartphones are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. On the difference part, the Mi 10T has 6GB and 8GB RAM options, while the Mi 10T Pro comes with 8GB of RAM as standard. The phones also have 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Mi 10T carries a triple rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, offers a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Rest of the two camera sensors on the Mi 10T Pro are identical to what's featured on the Mi 10T. Further, both phones come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 33W fast charging. Both also come with connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10T price in India, Mi 10T specifications, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro price in India, Mi 10T Pro specifications, Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi, Mi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR Discounts and Deals During Amazon, Flipkart, Apple Sales

Related Stories

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Start Shipping in India Beginning November 3
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. ICICI Bank Netbanking and Transactions Down for Many Customers in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale Best Deals Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Note 10+ Get Big Discounts on Flipkart
  5. Micromax Co-Founder Owned Brand Brings New Neckband, TWS Earbuds to India
  6. Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch IMAX Enhanced TVs Launched
  8. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  9. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC System Requirements Revealed
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Avita Liber 14 Laptop With Intel Core i7 10th Gen Processor Launched in India
  2. Google Sheets Gets Smart Fill Feature, Helps Autocomplete Data Entry
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets One UI 2.5 Update With Wireless DeX Support, Camera Features: Report
  4. Huawei, ZTE UK Ban ‘Denounced’ by Europe Telecoms Lobby Group
  5. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Start Shipping in India Beginning November 3
  6. Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets a 256GB Storage Model: Price in India, Specifications
  8. FCC Will Move to Clarify Key Social Media Legal Protections, Chairman Ajit Pai Says
  9. ICICI Bank Is Down, Making Debit Card and UPI Transactions Fail for Many of Its Customers in India
  10. Facebook-Backed Libra Taps Ex-HSBC Executive as CFO of Payments Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com