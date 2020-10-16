Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro release date in India is set for November 3, Xiaomi revealed through its official site, Mi.com. The new development comes just a day after the Chinese company launched the two new smartphones as its latest flagships in the country. The company didn't reveal the shipping schedule at the time of its official launch. However, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have been on pre-orders in India since their launch on Thursday.

The listings of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro on Mi.com show that both new Mi-series phones will start shipping in India from November 3. This will be applicable for customers pre-ordering the phones. Flipkart, which is an official online sales partner for the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, is also highlighting the November 3 as the release date.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro price in India

Mi 10T price in India starts at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 37,999. In contrast, the Mi 10T Pro carries a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that comes with a price tag of Rs. 39,999. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro both share Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour options, though the Mi 10T Pro also has an Aurora Blue shade to choose from.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro specifications

Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro run on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.67-nch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that delivers up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The smartphones are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. On the difference part, the Mi 10T has 6GB and 8GB RAM options, while the Mi 10T Pro comes with 8GB of RAM as standard. The phones also have 128GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Mi 10T carries a triple rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The Mi 10T Pro, on the other hand, offers a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Rest of the two camera sensors on the Mi 10T Pro are identical to what's featured on the Mi 10T. Further, both phones come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 33W fast charging. Both also come with connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port.

