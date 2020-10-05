Technology News
loading
Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Launch in India on October 15, Mi 10T Lite India Model Spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones come with identical hole-punch display design and offer 144Hz refresh rate.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 October 2020 13:29 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

Mi 10T Pro has a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back

Highlights
  • Mi 10T Lite Indian model listed on Bluetooth SIG with number M2007J17I
  • Mi 10T Lite may be launched at a later date in the country
  • Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro launch event will begin at 12pm (noon)

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones are launching in India on October 15. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed the launch of the two phones in India soon after its global unveil last week. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones have an identical hole-punch display design and offer 144Hz refresh rate. While Jain hasn't mentioned the Mi 10T Lite its arrival seems to have been tipped by a fresh Bluetooth SIG listing, which not only mentions the global model but also the Indian variant.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India launch date, expected price

Jain took to Twitter to announce the launch of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones in India. He confirmed that the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will launch in India on October 15. The event will begin at 12pm (noon). These phones were introduced globally last week at a price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) and EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,700), respectively. In India too, the phones should be priced in the same range.

Jain hasn't mentioned the Mi 10T Lite in his post, but the Indian version of the phone was spotted on Bluetooth SIG. Both the global model and the Indian model have been listed on the certification site with model numbers M2007J17G and M2007J17I, respectively. This hints that the Mi 10T Lite may also launch in India, but it could be that it arrives at a later date, in case it does not arrive on the same day as the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro specifications

We already know the specifications of the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T 5G Pro, and if the Indian models match that of the global models, then the phones will run on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. The Mi 10T 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In comparison, the Mi 10T Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display.

Both the phones include the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Mi 10T comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For storing content, the Mi 10T Pro comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options.

There is the triple rear camera setup on the Mi 10T 5G that houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor that has an ultra-wide-angle lens on top. The camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The triple rear camera setup of the Mi 10T Pro includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. Both the phones feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Mi 10T that supports 33W fast charging. The Mi 10T Pro packs a similar 5,000mAh battery but with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the phones.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Mi 10T, Mi 10T Price in India, Mi 10T Specifications, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T Pro Price n India, Mi 10T Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
