By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 October 2020 06:39 IST
Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price
Highlights
  • Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Both the phones pack a large 5,000mAh battery as well
  • Mi 10T Pro has a 108-megapixel main camera at the back

Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T smartphones are launching in India today. The launch event will begin at 12pm (noon). Xiaomi will be livestreaming the event via its social channels. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones were unveiled globally in September and are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phones come with an identical hole-punch design and 144Hz refresh rate. Both Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro pack a large 5,000mah battery.

Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T live stream, expected price in India

Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T phones will launch at a virtual event that will be streamed on the company's social media accounts including Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. You can also watch the event live from the video embedded below.

The phones should be priced in India around the same range as the global prices unveiled last month. Mi 10T is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. Mi 10T comes in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colour option.

On the other hand, Mi 10T Pro is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 51,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model, while its 8GB + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 56,000). Mi 10T Pro comes in an Aurora Blue colour option in addition to the Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver hues.

Mi 10T Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10T Pro runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Mi 10T Pro comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options.

Mi 10T Pro features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. It also features a 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Mi 10T Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR, and a USB Type-C port on the connectivity front. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers on board.

Mi 10T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10T runs on MIUI 12. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Mi 10T also has a triple rear camera setup, but it houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor that has an ultra-wide-angle lens on top. The setup also includes a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10T also offers a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,000mAh battery on Mi 10T that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

