Mi 10S With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Mi 10S is backed by a 4,780mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 March 2021 15:42 IST
Mi 10S is offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Mi 10S is available for purchase in China
  • Mi 10S comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • The phone supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6

Mi 10S was launched in China on Tuesday and is the latest addition to Xiaomi's Mi 10 series that consists of the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, and Mi 10 Lite series. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup and a curved display that has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The Mi 10S is offered in three configurations and three colour options. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and supports three forms of fast charging.

Mi 10S price

The Mi 10S from Xiaomi is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,300) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 42,600) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone is offered in Black, Blue, and White colours. The Mi 10S is on sale in China from the official website and the company has not shared details on international availability yet.

Mi 10S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10S runs MIUI 12 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1,120 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamut. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Mi 10S packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.69 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 lens, a depth of field sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a macro sensor with f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Mi 10S include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light sensor, IR blaster, and barometer. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The Mi 10S is backed by a 4,780mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W wireless reverse charging. Last, the phone measures 162.6x74.8x8.96mm and weighs 208 grams.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4780mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Vineet Washington
