Mi 10i India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Mi 10i is said to be a variant of the Mi 10, customised for the Indian market, though its specifications are similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 January 2021 07:00 IST
Mi 10i India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Mi 10i launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) in India

Highlights
  • Mi 10i is teased to be available on Amazon, Mi.com
  • The phone will come in a new Pacific Sunrise colour option
  • Mi 10i is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM on board

Mi 10i is all set to launch in India today and Xiaomi will be livestreaming the event on its social channels. The Mi 10i has largely been rumoured to be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that was launched in China last month. But the company says that the phone has been customised for the Indian market, with the ‘i' in the ‘10i' standing for India. There are likely to be changes to the phone that suit the Indian market. One report even suggests that the Mi 10i may integrate a brand-new sensor on board.

Mi 10i launch event details, expected price

Xiaomi will begin the Mi 10i launch event at 12pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed on the company site and via its official YouTube channel as well. The Mi 10i has been teased to come in Pacific Sunrise and Midnight Black colour options. The teaser on the company site also reveals the design, and the phone looks similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G with its round-shaped camera module and the quad camera setup. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has also confirmed that the Mi 10i will be priced under Rs. 30,000 in the country.

Amazon has published a dedicated landing page for the Mi 10i confirming availability on its site. Apart from the e-commerce site, the phone will also be available to buy on Mi.com.

Mi 10i specifications (teased, expected)

Coming to the specifications, Xiaomi has teased that the Mi 10i will have a quad camera setup at the back with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. There will be a brand new, large sensor that is claimed to be the ‘most advanced'. The phone is also confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Mi 10i is said to have high refresh rate as well.

If the phone indeed turns out to be a rebadged model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the Mi 10i may get 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB of internal storage as standard. It could pack a 4,820mAh battery and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10i, Mi 10i Price in India, Mi 10i Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
LG to Showcase 48-Inch Bendable Cinematic OLED Display at CES 2021

