Mi 10i is all set to launch in India today and Xiaomi will be livestreaming the event on its social channels. The Mi 10i has largely been rumoured to be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that was launched in China last month. But the company says that the phone has been customised for the Indian market, with the ‘i' in the ‘10i' standing for India. There are likely to be changes to the phone that suit the Indian market. One report even suggests that the Mi 10i may integrate a brand-new sensor on board.

Mi 10i launch event details, expected price

Xiaomi will begin the Mi 10i launch event at 12pm IST. The launch event will be livestreamed on the company site and via its official YouTube channel as well. The Mi 10i has been teased to come in Pacific Sunrise and Midnight Black colour options. The teaser on the company site also reveals the design, and the phone looks similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G with its round-shaped camera module and the quad camera setup. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has also confirmed that the Mi 10i will be priced under Rs. 30,000 in the country.

Amazon has published a dedicated landing page for the Mi 10i confirming availability on its site. Apart from the e-commerce site, the phone will also be available to buy on Mi.com.

Mi 10i specifications (teased, expected)

Coming to the specifications, Xiaomi has teased that the Mi 10i will have a quad camera setup at the back with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. There will be a brand new, large sensor that is claimed to be the ‘most advanced'. The phone is also confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. The Mi 10i is said to have high refresh rate as well.

If the phone indeed turns out to be a rebadged model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the Mi 10i may get 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB of internal storage as standard. It could pack a 4,820mAh battery and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display.

