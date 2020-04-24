Technology News
Mi 10 Youth Edition Surfaces on TENAA, Geekbench Days Ahead of Official Launch

Mi 10 Youth Edition is listed to feature a 48-megapixel main shooter

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 24 April 2020 20:01 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

The Mi 10 Youth Edition has a quad-camera setup

Highlights
  • Mi 10 Youth Edition is scheduled to launch in China on April 27
  • It is tipped to carry a quad camera setup at the back
  • It was also spotted on Geekbench recently

Mi 10 Youth Edition aka Mi 10 Lite is all set to be unveiled in China on April 27 and it is expected to run the latest version of its MIUI UI. A few leaks in the past have tipped that the device will support 5G connectivity in China. Xiaomi did launch a Mi 10 Lite in the European markets recently but this Mi 10 Youth Edition slated for the Chinese market is expected to be different. This upcoming product was recently spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA tipping detailed specifications of the device ahead of its launch.

The Mi 10 Youth listing on TENAA tips that the device bears the M2002J9E model number. TENAA also has posted images of the upcoming device that give us a clear look at the design of the device. The listing suggests that the Mi 10 Youth Edition will pack a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also indicates a quad camera setup at the back along with a few details. The primary shooter on the Mi 10 Youth Edition is said to include a 48-megapixel sensor and it will be capable of recording 4K video.

There is no mention of the processor powering the Mi 10 Youth Edition aka Mi 10 Lite 5G but it has a clock speed of 2.4GHz. The listing suggests that the smartphone will be available in three variants, 6GB RAM with 64GB of storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It is tipped to pack a 4060mAh battery and will measure 164.06 x 72.77 x 7.98mm.

The Mi 10 Youth Edition launching in China is different from the Mi 10 Lite launched in the European market. The Youth Edition is teased to sport a periscope setup camera at the back along with 50x zoom support, hinting what the setup is capable of achieving along with AI-based camera enhancements.

A smartphone with the same model number was recently spotted on Geekbench as well. It managed to score 611 in the single-core test and 1917 in multi-core tests. The device that was benchmarked had a base clock speed of 1.8GHz and was equipped with 8GB of RAM. It was also running Android 10.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 10 Youth Edition
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

