Mi 10 has got a new grey colour variant, adding to the three colours that it was originally launched with in China back in February. The Mi 10 by Xiaomi made its debut in India a few months later in May. The grey variant comes with the name Country Style Elegant Grey (translated) and has a matte finish to it. This new colour variant is only available with the Mi 10 and not the Mi 10 Pro, both of which are the part of the flagship series from the Chinese company.

Mi 10 Grey variant price, availability

As of now, the grey variant of the Mi 10 is only available in China, as per the company's Chinese website. It is priced in the country at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,350) for the base 8GB +128GB storage variant. Two more storage options are also on offer - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Customers in China can also choose from three other colour options – Titanium Silver Black (translated), Ice Sea Blue (translated), and Peach Gold (translated).

In India, the phone comes in two colour options — Coral Green and Twilight Grey. The Twilight Grey colour has a darker shade compared to the newer Country Style Elegant Gray offering. The Mi 10 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant in India.

Mi 10 specifications

The specifications of the new variant remain similar to the previously launched models. The Mi 10 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Notably, the MIUI 12 update for the phone has started rolling out in stages. Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) 3D curved E3 AMOLED display that has 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch-sampling rate, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 1,120 nits. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Mi 10 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 wide-angle lens that has a 123-degree field of view, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera sensor housed in the hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Mi 10 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired and wireless charging, as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.

