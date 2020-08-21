Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Mi 10 Gets a New Grey Colour Variant: Price, Specifications

Mi 10 was launched in India back in May with two colour options – Coral Green and Twilight Grey.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 August 2020 12:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Mi 10 Gets a New Grey Colour Variant: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10’s new grey variant has a different finish than the Twilight Grey

Highlights
  • Mi 10 gets a new variant in China
  • Mi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • The Xiaomi phone comes in two colour options in India

Mi 10 has got a new grey colour variant, adding to the three colours that it was originally launched with in China back in February. The Mi 10 by Xiaomi made its debut in India a few months later in May. The grey variant comes with the name Country Style Elegant Grey (translated) and has a matte finish to it. This new colour variant is only available with the Mi 10 and not the Mi 10 Pro, both of which are the part of the flagship series from the Chinese company.

Mi 10 Grey variant price, availability

As of now, the grey variant of the Mi 10 is only available in China, as per the company's Chinese website. It is priced in the country at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,350) for the base 8GB +128GB storage variant. Two more storage options are also on offer - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Customers in China can also choose from three other colour options – Titanium Silver Black (translated), Ice Sea Blue (translated), and Peach Gold (translated).

In India, the phone comes in two colour options — Coral Green and Twilight Grey. The Twilight Grey colour has a darker shade compared to the newer Country Style Elegant Gray offering. The Mi 10 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant in India.

Mi 10 specifications

The specifications of the new variant remain similar to the previously launched models. The Mi 10 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Notably, the MIUI 12 update for the phone has started rolling out in stages. Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) 3D curved E3 AMOLED display that has 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch-sampling rate, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 1,120 nits. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Mi 10 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 wide-angle lens that has a 123-degree field of view, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera sensor housed in the hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Mi 10 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage that is not expandable. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired and wireless charging, as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive design
  • Very good performance
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good camera performance
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Speedy face recognition
  • Bad
  • Fingerprint unlock isn’t quick
  • Gets hot easily
  • No IP rating
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi 10 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4780mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Mi 10, Mi 10 Grey Variant, Mi 10 price, Mi 10 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
The Batman Logo Revealed by Director Matt Reeves
Lightroom App Removes Photos, Presets of Apple Users; Adobe Says Lost Content Isn’t Recoverable

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Gets a New Grey Colour Variant: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  2. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  3. Redmi 9 Specifications Leak Online Ahead of India Launch
  4. Lucifer Season 5 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India
  5. These Xiaomi Phones Will Be Able to Remove Banned Chinese Apps
  6. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro May Launch in India Soon
  7. Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display Teased
  8. Oppo A53 2020 Launched With Snapdragon 460 SoC: Price, Specifications
  9. Redmi 9 Prime Review
  10. Oppo F17 Pro Teased to Launch in India With a 7.48mm Thin Design
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Removes 380,000 Videos in US for Violating Hate Speech Policy
  2. PUBG Mobile New Era Announcement Teased for August 24, May Bring Erangel 2.0
  3. Tesla Seeks Approval for Sensor That Could Detect Child Left in Hot Cars
  4. Apple May Use Cheaper Battery Parts to Save on Costs in iPhone 12: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Oppo F17 to Launch Alongside Oppo F17 Pro; Dual Hole-Punch Display and Quad Cameras Teased
  6. Facebook Confirms Zuckerberg Interviewed in US FTC Investigation
  7. Google Fixes Serious Security Bug Impacting Gmail, G Suite Users Months After Its Discovery
  8. Nokia C3 With HD+ Display, 3,040mAh Battery May Launch in India Soon: Report
  9. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25, to Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor ViewPad 6, Honor ViewPad X6 to Launch on September 4: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com