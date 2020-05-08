Xiaomi just launched the Mi 10 5G in India after its arrival in the Chinese market three months ago. The phone comes in two storage models, as well as two colour options. Being a flagship phone from the company, the Mi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 865. Interestingly, the recently launched OnePlus 8 also carries the same processor and costs slightly less than the Mi 10. So, let's compare the Mi 10 5G with the OnePlus 8 to see just what sets them apart.

Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8: Price

The Mi 10 5G by Xiaomi is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 49,999 while the 256GB option comes in at Rs. 54,999. Both variants are available in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options. The sale date for the Mi 10 has not been announced as of yet.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 comes in three variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 41,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, while the top variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 49,999. The sale date is May 11 and the Oneplus 8 will come in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colour options.

Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8: Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 10 runs MIUI 11 based on Android while the OnePlus 8 runs OxygenOS on top of Android 10. The Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) 3D curved E3 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In contrast, the OnePlus 8 packs a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Mi 10 and the OnePlus 8 are powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and while the Mi 10 comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the OnePlus 8 goes up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Xiaomi phone has a quad rear camera setup while the OnePlus phone has a triple rear camera setup. The sensors on the back of the Mi 10 include a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a seven-piece lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.4 lens that has a 123-degree field of view, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera sensor. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, has 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens on the back. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Both phones have a hole-punch design for the selfie camera.

Both the Mi 10 and the OnePlus 8 come with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and neither of them is expandable. For connectivity, the Mi 10 has 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 8 are the same as the Mi 10 and both phones have in-display fingerprint sensors. The Xiaomi phone has a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W fast wired and wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. In contrast, the OnePlus phone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T which means 30W fast charging. But, the OnePlus 8 does not have wireless charging.

The Mi 10 measures 162.60x74.80x8.96mm and weighs 208 grams while the OnePlus 8 measures 160.2x72.9x8.0mm and weighs 180 grams.