Mi 10 vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Mi 10 on Friday made its India debut with impressive specifications and a price tag to match. The new flagship phone is a part of the Mi 10 series that includes the Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite, and Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition. Apart from the Mi 10, none of the other Mi 10-series phones have been launched in India. The Mi 10 is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM. There are two colour options for the Mi 10. In comparison, the OnePlus 7T that also comes with impressive specifications, stands as a competitor against the Mi 10 when it comes to value for money. So, let's compare the two phones to see how similar or different they actually are.

Mi 10 vs OnePlus 7T: Price in India

The Mi 10 5G by Xiaomi is available in two storage options, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 49,999 while the 256GB option is priced at Rs. 54,999. Both variants will be offered in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options. Xiaomi has not announced the sale date for the Mi 10 as of yet.

In comparison, the OnePlus 7T also comes in the same RAM and storage configurations as the Mi 10. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 34,999 while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,990. The OnePlus 7T, that was launched in September last year, is quite a lot cheaper than the Mi 10.

Mi 10 vs OnePlus 7T: Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Mi 10 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10, while the OnePlus 7T runs OxygenOS, based on Android 10. The Mi 10 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) 3D curved E3 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Mi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC while the OnePlus 7T is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Both the Mi 10 and OnePlus 7T come with 8GB of RAM but the former has LPDDR5 while the latter sports LPDDR4X RAM.

For taking photos and videos, the Mi 10 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a seven-piece lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.4 lens that has a 123-degree field of view, and two 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera sensor, housed in the hole-punch cutout located in the top left corner of the screen. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, has three cameras on the back including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens, a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.2 lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 lens, housed in a notch.

Both the Mi 10 and the OnePlus 7T come with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and neither of them is expandable. For connectivity, the Mi 10 has 5G support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 7T include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (Wi-Fi 5), 4G LTE, GPS/A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Both phones have in-display fingerprint sensors.

The Xiaomi phone has a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W fast wired and wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T comes with a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The OnePlus 7T lacks wireless charging. The Mi 10 measures 162.60x74.80x8.96mm and weighs 208 grams while the OnePlus 7T measures 160.94x74.44x8.13mm and weighs 190 grams.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.