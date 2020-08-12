Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra may not be launched in India, or any other market outside of Mainland China, as an online report claims that the phones are exclusive to Xiaomi's home market. The flagship handset Mi 10 Ultra as well as the affordable Redmi K30 Ultra were on Tuesday launched in China at Xiaomi's virtual event marking its 10th anniversary. While Mi 10 Ultra offers an impressive 120W fast charging, the Redmi K30 Ultra comes with an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

In a report, GSMArena cited a Xiaomi representative who said that the Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra are exclusive to China and are unlikely to go global. Additionally, the representative also ruled out the launch of these phones under the company's different sub-brands such as Poco. In India, the company is only selling the Mi 10 from the entire Mi 10 lineup.

Mi 10 Ultra specifications

Mi 10 Ultra was launched yesterday with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR 5 RAM. It features up to 512GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Mi 10 Ultra also comes with VC liquid cooling, multi-layer graphite, thermal sensor array, and Graphene to keep the phone temperature in check. The phone runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10.

For photography, the Mi 10 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel portrait snapper, and a telephoto camera that supports 120x ultra-zoom. Additionally, there is laser auto-focus and flicker sensor. At the front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The device comes with Wi-Fi 6, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging that is claimed to fully charge the device in 23 minutes.

Redmi K30 Ultra specifications

The Redmi K30 Ultra debuted alongside the Mi 10 Ultra with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ mobile platform that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also up to 512GB of storage on the device.

The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel pop-up camera. The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.