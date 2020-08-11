Mi 10 Ultra is the latest smartphone to join Xiaomi's Mi 10 lineup. The company unveiled the phone at a virtual event today to mark its 10th anniversary. The imaging capabilities are the smartphone's one of the highlights that will join Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Lite in the company's portfolio. While the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were unveiled back in February this year, the Mi 10 Lite debuted in March. Xiaomi also released the Mi 10 in India in May; however, the other two phones are yet to get an India release.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra price

Mi 10 Ultra price starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone will also be sold in 8GB + 256GB variant at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 60,100). The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants of the phone will retail at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 64,400) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 75,200). Xiaomi says Mi 10 Ultra will be offered in in Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and in a Transparent Edition. The phone will go on sale beginning August 16 in China. There is no word on international release at this point.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra specifications

Mi 10 Ultra runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10, and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR 5 RAM. There is also up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage onboard. According to Xiaomi, Mi 10 Ultra comes with VC liquid cooling, multi-layer graphite, thermal sensor array, and Graphene for effective temperature management of the phone. This will also enable the phone to not get too get while playing intensive games.

On the imaging front, Mi 10 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel main camera that includes a custom-manufactured image sensor. The other three rear cameras include a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and a telephoto shooter with support for 120x ultra-zoom that is likely company speak for hybrid zoom that essentially combined optical zoom and digital zoom to offer this insane zoom capability. Additionally, there is laser auto-focus and flicker sensor. The phone will be able to record 8K videos from the primary and telephoto shooters. On the front, the phone houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Additionally, Xiaomi has included Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and the usual set of connectivity options in the phone. The phone packs 4,500mAh battery that support 120W wired fast charging that will take just 23 minutes to fully charge the battery. Additionally, the phone also supports 50W wireless fast charging, enabling full charge in just 40 minutes. To make sure the consumers have a compatible charger, the company is also launching a 55W wireless charging stand that supports EPP specification. The charger will retail at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100). Further, the phone will also support reverse wireless charging at up to 10W.

Other features of the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, USB Type-C, and NFC.