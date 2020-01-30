Mi 10 Pro specifications have been leaked through a screenshot shared on Weibo. The leaked specifications shows that the phone would come with as much as 16GB of RAM. This is unlike the existing top-end smartphones that have up to 12GB of RAM. Xiaomi is set to bring the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro as its new flagships in the first quarter of this year. Both phones are expected to be amongst the first phones to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Mi 10 Pro, in the series, is also rumoured to have 65W fast charging support.

A tipster on Weibo has posted the screenshot that appears to be of the About page of the Mi 10 Pro 5G. The screenshot shows the model name of the smartphone as well as highlights key specifications.

Mi 10 Pro specifications (rumoured)

The screenshot suggests that the Mi 10 Pro would feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2080 pixels) display and include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is also found to have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor, 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 5-megapixel quaternary sensor. Further, the screenshot shows that the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,250mAh battery. There is also MIUI 11.20.1.21.

Mi 10 Pro specifications have been hinted through a leaked screenshot

Photo Credit: Weibo

While most of the specifications leaked through the screenshot are similar to what were rumoured earlier, the presence of 16GB RAM looks fresh as previous reports mentioned up to 12GB RAM on the new Mi-series flagship. Xiaomi could give a tough fight to Samsung that is rumoured to bring the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 16GB of RAM option.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the authenticity of the leaked screenshot.

If we look at some previous rumours, the Mi 10 Pro would support 66W fast charging and include reverse wireless charging. The smartphone is also rumoured to have 90Hz OLED display.

Xiaomi hasn't yet revealed the exact launch of its Mi 10 series. However, Co-Founder and Chairman Lei Jun reportedly revealed last week that the phones would debut in the first quarter. The launch date is rumoured for February 11.

Meanwhile, we can expect some fresh rumours pertaining the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to create some hype. It is, of course, safe to consider the rumours and leaks with a grain of salt.