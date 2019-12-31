Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro specifications have been leaked online. Both Xiaomi phones are already confirmed to be in the pipeline as the company's flagship smartphones for 2020. Alongside specifications, the price details of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have also surfaced on the Web. Both new Mi 10-series smartphones are set to support 5G connectivity. At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi 10 will be amongst the first few smartphones to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Mi 10 price (rumoured)

An image shared by a tipster on China's Weibo has suggested the price and specifications of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Although the image doesn't reveal the exact pricing of the Mi 10, it suggests that the phone may come in three distinct configurations with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage with at least CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 32,700).

Mi 10 specifications (rumoured)

In addition to the pricing, the image shared by the tipster shows that the Mi 10 will have over 6.5-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it is said to a quad rear camera setup that may include a Sony IMX686 primary sensor along with a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and 5-megapixel sensor -- might be for depth support or for capturing macro photos. The smartphone would also have 30x digital zoom.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to have over 4,500mAh battery that would support a triple fast-charging technology. Xiaomi may bring 40W fast wired charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Also, the phone is said to have NFC support and include dual-mode 5G connectivity.

Mi 10 Pro price (rumoured)

The Mi 10 Pro price is said to start at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,900) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, whereas its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is rumoured to carry a price tag of CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option would be priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

Mi 10 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Alongside the pricing, the Chinese tipster has claimed to reveal the key specifications of the Mi 10 Pro that would include a 6.5-inch 90Hz OLED display and Snapdragon 865 SoC -- similar to what's featured on the Mi 10. The smartphone would also have over 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. It is, however, unclear whether the phone would also have reverse wireless charging support.

The Mi 10 Pro is said to have a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 48-megapixel secondary sensor and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a telephoto lens. The phone would also have an 8-megapixel sensor that could have depth sensing support or a macro lens. Moreover, it is safe to expect that Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro both would have Android 10 out-of-the-box with MIUI 11 on top.

