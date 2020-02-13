Xiaomi has launched two new flagship phones - the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Both new Mi phones are powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, pack more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, and faster UFS 3.0 storage. The Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro both come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel main snapper, but the rest of the sensors differ. Notably, the Mi 10 Pro has been awarded a chart-topping score of 124 by DxOMark for its photography prowess, surpassing previous leaders – the Mi Note 10 Pro and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 10 price

The Mi 10 starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 8GB + 128G variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model will set buyers back by CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 43,000). The Mi 10's top-end 12GB + 256GB version will cost CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 47,000). It will be available in Titanium Silver Black, Peach Gold, and Ice Blue colour options. Pre-orders for the Mi 10 start today, and it will go on sale for the first time on February 14 in China. Xiaomi has also launched a cooler attachment priced at CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,300). Additionally, the company has introduced a 65W charger that is priced at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,500).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro price

The Mi 10 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model will set buyers back by CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 55,000). As for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB variant, it is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 60,000). The Mi Pro is now up for pre-order as well, while its first sale will kick off on February 18 in China. It comes in Pearl White and Starry blue colour options. Xiaomi has also launched a protective case that has a small slot for displaying time and notifications. It comes in a single red colour and is priced at CNY 69 (roughly Rs. 700).

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10 runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch design. It has a peak brightness of 1,120 nits and offers 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has been awarded a DxOMark score of 124 for its photography prowess

The Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, sitting alongside a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. The phone will let users capture 8K videos at a resolution of 7,680x4,320 pixels. There is a single 20-megapixel main camera to handle selfies.

The Mi 10 comes equipped with a 4,780mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. The phone also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Mi 10 Pro also runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10. It packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) HDR10+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The Mi 10 Pro has a more powerful quad rear camera setup compared to the Mi 10. It features a 108-megapixel main camera with an 8-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and OIS support. It is assisted by a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and 117-degrees field of view. There is also a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 lens, 10x zoom, and OIS support. DxOMark has awarded the Mi 10 Pro a photography score of 124, which means it is now the best-rated smartphone for photography prowess.

The Mi 10 Pro comes equipped with a smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro also support dual-mode 5G (SA + NSA) and Wi-Fi 6 standard. Dimensions of the Mi 10 Pro are 162.6x74.8x8.96mm and it weighs 208 grams.