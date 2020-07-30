Technology News
loading

Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode

Game Mode is expected to allow Mi 10 Pro Plus users to tweak graphic settings like Anti-Aliasing, Anisotropic Filtering, and Texture Filtering.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 July 2020 19:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode

Mi 10 Pro Plus is reported to be the fastest charging phone releasing this year

Highlights
  • Mi 10 Pro Plus is reported to allows users to customise GPU frequency
  • The phone is expected to support reverse wireless fast charging
  • Mi 10 Pro Plus reportedly achieved an AnTuTu score of 687,422

The Mi 10 Pro Plus could come with a customisable GPU feature. Mi 10 Pro Plus leaks have been picking up pace lately, and after the last leak where it was touted to be the fastest charging phone this year, a fresh leak gives us details on a new customisable GPU feature called Game Mode. The leak suggests the Game Mode has been engineered by Xiaomi and Qualcomm both and that it will allow users to adjust GPU parameters and modes, including GPU frequency adjustment and more. This new Game Mode is tipped to be integrated into the upcoming Mi 10 Pro Plus.

Tipster Ice Universe tweeted that the Mi 10 Pro Plus will incorporate this new Game Mode. He wrote that this new feature has been developed by Xiaomi and Qualcomm's GPU team and it allows users to customise the GPU parameters at will.

Based on screenshots shared by the tipster, this new Game Mode will allow users to tweak graphic settings like Anti-Aliasing, Anisotropic Filtering, and Texture Filtering. It looks to allow Mi 10 Pro Plus users adjust GPU frequency, in addition to controls for other GPU parameters and modes.

Mi 10 Pro Plus is tipped to come with a combination of wired, wireless, and reverse wireless fast charging technology. The model number M2007J1SC is widely expected to be associated with the Mi 10 Pro Plus, and this model was recently spotted on AnTuTu with a massive score of score of 687,422.

A high-end flagship was [recently also teased by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, and this flagship is largely expected to be the Mi 10 Pro Plus. He suggests that the Xiaomi flagship will come with a high refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery, 30x camera zoom, built-in stereo speakers, NFC support, infrared remote control sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Mi 10 Pro Plus is expected to launch sometime in August.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mi 10 Pro Plus, Mi 10 Pro Plus Specifications, Mi 10 Pro Plus Features, Game Mode, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Launched

Related Stories

Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  3. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  4. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  5. Redmi 9 Prime Set to Launch in India on August 4, Xiaomi Confirms
  6. OnePlus Nord Review
  7. Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor
  8. OnePlus 8T's Purported Geekbench Listing Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC
  9. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  10. Realme X2 Latest Update Brings July 2020 Security Patch, Several Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode
  2. Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Launched
  3. Google’s $2.1 Billion Fitbit Deal to Face EU Antitrust Probe
  4. Uber Backtracks on Plans to Move Asian Headquarters to Hong Kong
  5. Facebook Ad Boycott Organisers Ask European Firms to Join StopHateForProfit Campaign
  6. NASA's New Mars Rover 'Perseverance' Launched, Seeks Signs of Life
  7. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 819 Recharge Plan With 2GB High-Speed Daily Data, 84 Days Validity
  8. IBM Partners With Japanese Business, Academia in Quantum Computing
  9. Redmi 9 Prime India Launch Set for August 4, Xiaomi Teases Splash-Proof Build
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera in the Works: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com